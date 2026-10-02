EMSTEEL Group wins five awards at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group, one of the region’s largest publicly listed steel and building materials manufacturers, has won five awards at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026, including four Gold Awards and one Bronze Award.

The achievement further strengthens the Group’s track record in industrial sustainability and reflects its continued progress in translating environmental commitments into practical initiatives and solutions across its operations.

The awards were announced during the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026 ceremony in Dubai, which celebrates outstanding sustainability initiatives and practices across the Middle East.

The awards span 21 categories covering key areas, including environmental impact, social impact, governance and professional excellence, with entries assessed by a specialised judging panel.

EMSTEEL received the awards for its achievements in sustainable products, the circular economy, environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, environmental sustainability, and innovation in sustainable technologies. Together, these achievements reflect the Group’s integrated approach to sustainability, encompassing the development of lower-carbon products and solutions, improved resource efficiency, and increased recycling and utilisation of industrial by-products.