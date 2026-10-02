G7 to release 100 million barrels from energy stocks through IEA

PARIS, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) – The Group of Seven (G7) will begin a coordinated release of 100 million barrels from emergency oil and diesel stocks through the International Energy Agency (IEA) to support stability in global energy markets, according to a joint statement issued by G7 leaders on Friday. elysee.fr

“We will implement our commitments with a coordinated release through the IEA of 100 million barrels (MB) to begin immediately over 4 months, including a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners,” said the statement, published by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The official statement confirms that the 100 million barrels are not all diesel; the release covers emergency energy stocks, with a substantial amount of diesel to be released early in the four-month period. The Élysée separately described the measure as a release of strategic diesel and crude oil stocks of up to 100 million barrels.