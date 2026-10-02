58th Watch & Jewellery Show draws strong turnout, purchasing activity

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 58th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Centre Sharjah is witnessing strong visitor turnout and active purchasing activity, alongside wide participation from companies and brands specialising in the gold and jewellery sector.

Several representatives of participating companies highlighted the importance of the exhibition as a platform connecting exhibitors with customers, trade professionals and industry enthusiasts. They also praised the high level of organisation and the expansions introduced in the current edition, as well as the wide diversity of exhibitors and products on display. They noted that market activity is contributing to visitor interest and demand during the show.

Mohammed Dhaiban, Marketing Manager at Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, said the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is one of the most important specialised exhibitions in the Arab world, noting that participation requires extensive preparation well in advance.

He said the group began preparing for the exhibition early and developed special collections specifically for presentation during the current edition.

Dhaiban added that the group was keen to showcase these collections as part of its participation, while praising the organisation of the event and the strong visitor turnout. He noted that purchasing activity has been particularly active, coinciding with lower gold prices.

Mohammed Al Abadi, General Manager of Al Abadi Jewellery, said the company's participation in the current edition marks its seventh appearance at the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show.

He noted the strong visitor turnout and praised the efforts of the exhibition's management in organising the event. He also welcomed the expansions introduced in the current edition, which have provided additional space for participating companies and exhibitors, saying that these developments strengthen their presence at the show.

Ahmed Aneezan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellery, said the company is participating in the current edition as a main sponsor and is presenting one of the largest stands at the exhibition, featuring approximately 150,000 pieces of jewellery.

Aneezan noted that the company's participation has been accompanied by strong purchasing activity and high visitor turnout. He attributed this in part to the quality of organisation and the wide variety of offerings available at the exhibition, which have contributed to attracting visitors and buyers.

He praised the efforts of the exhibition's management and noted that Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellery has participated in all 58 editions of the show, underscoring the importance of the company's longstanding presence throughout the exhibition's history.

The exhibitors' comments reflect the strong engagement witnessed at the current edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and highlight the event's role in providing companies with a platform to showcase their collections and connect with visitors, amid a diverse line-up of exhibitors and strong interest from gold and jewellery enthusiasts.