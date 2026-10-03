MoFA, Ajman Chamber, Ajman Department of Finance activate Unified Attestation Package

AJMAN, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ajman Chamber, and the Ajman Department of Finance have activated the Unified Attestation Package, streamlining the issuance and attestation of documents issued by Ajman Chamber through an integrated process.

The initiative streamlines the customer journey, eliminates unnecessary procedures, and advances the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The package was launched at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship in the presence of Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan Al Nahyan, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFA; Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber; Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber; and Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance. Also in attendance were members of Ajman Chamber’s Board of Directors and officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Digital Ajman, and chambers of commerce and industry across the UAE.

In her remarks, Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan Al Nahyan affirmed that greater integration between federal and local entities translates directly into more efficient and seamless government services. She noted that integrating services through digital platforms reduces time and effort for customers while enabling government entities to deliver services that are more responsive to their needs.

She added that the initiative reflects the UAE Government’s commitment to people-centric service design and supports the objectives of “We the UAE 2031” by enhancing government efficiency and advancing the UAE’s global leadership in government service delivery.

Sheikha Hissa further noted that, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, MoFA continues to strengthen government partnerships and harness digital solutions to build a more agile and proactive service ecosystem.

She emphasised that eliminating bureaucracy requires a clear understanding of customer needs, informed by feedback from both service users and frontline teams. These insights enable the redesign of procedures and development of integrated services that deliver measurable improvements in the customer experience.

For his part, Salem Al Suwaidi said, “The Unified Attestation Package provides a practical model of government integration and operational efficiency. It represents a significant step in the UAE’s efforts to simplify procedures, enhance the customer experience, and embed the principles of zero government bureaucracy.”

He commended the partnership and institutional integration between federal and local entities, affirming that this achievement resulted from the combined efforts of MoFA, Ajman Chamber, and the Ajman Department of Finance to design an exceptional customer experience that streamlines procedures, reduces requirements, and saves time and effort for the business community and customers.

He added, “The activation of this package marks a further step toward an integrated, highly efficient government ecosystem that supports Ajman Vision 2030 and aligns with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031.’ By harnessing advanced digital infrastructure, we are delivering proactive, seamless government services that place people and the business community at the heart of our priorities.”

Salem Al Suwaidi emphasised that Ajman Chamber believes the philosophy of eliminating bureaucracy begins with leadership listening to customers and the ideas of its teams. It is realised through aligning partners’ visions and coordinating their efforts to redesign procedures and develop services to the highest standards.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance, affirmed that the activation of the Unified Attestation Package represents a significant step toward strengthening government integration and using data and digital solutions to deliver faster, more seamless, and more efficient services, in line with the UAE’s efforts to eliminate bureaucracy and enhance the quality of government services.

He said, “This initiative reflects a practical approach to designing a customer-centred journey and simplifying procedures through integration and data exchange that meet the highest standards of efficiency and security. It saves time and effort, makes services easier to access, and creates a more connected government experience that responds to customers’ needs.”

He added that, through its role in electronic integration and payment systems, the Department continues to provide integrated digital financial solutions that enhance the efficiency of collection and settlement processes. These efforts contribute to a connected, agile, and sustainable government services ecosystem that uses modern technologies to improve efficiency and performance.

During the gathering, Mohammed Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at Ajman Chamber, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the procedures for issuing and attesting documents issued by the Chamber. He outlined the customer journey before and after the activation of the Unified Attestation Package, highlighting the reduction in procedures and greater integration between the entities involved.

He explained, “Previously, the transaction involved six procedures and 15 steps. Today, it follows a unified digital process comprising just three procedures and three steps, completed through a single window in a matter of minutes.”

The gathering also included the exchange of agreements between Ajman Chamber, MoFA, and the Ajman Department of Finance, along with commemorative photographs featuring representatives of the entities involved in delivering the Unified Attestation Package and the team behind it.