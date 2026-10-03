Emirates Cancer Association organises 'Hope Walk' at Al Ain Museum as Part of 'Pink October'

AL AIN, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Cancer Association, in cooperation with Al Ain Museum, organised the 'Hope Walk' under the slogan "Because You Are Stronger", as part of the Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

The walk toured Al Ain Museum with the participation of Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association, staff of Al Ain Museum, women cancer survivors, volunteers and members of the community.

During the walk, the Association, in cooperation with health authorities, also provided a mobile mammogram screening vehicle to conduct free examinations for women over the age of forty, under the slogan 'Early Detection... Protects Your Life'.

Dr. Al Ameri affirmed that the walk embodies the Association's message in spreading health awareness and promoting a culture of early detection, praising the partnership with Al Ain Museum that brought together culture, sports and health to serve the community.

For his part, Dr. Adam Mohamed Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Association, stressed the importance of regular screening for women over 40, saying early detection helps identify breast cancer at an early stage and urging women to undergo periodic examinations.

Al Balushi thanked Al Ain Museum, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, SEHA and Filter Cafe in Al Ain Oasis for supporting the event and their efforts to promote prevention and early detection and support cancer patients, survivors and their families.