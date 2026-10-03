Global Food Week 2026 brings together international organisations, initiatives

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Food Week 2026 will reinforce its position as a leading global platform for dialogue and collaboration across the food, agriculture and sustainability sectors, welcoming prominent international organisations and initiatives, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the FAO Policy Majlis.

Together with a broad network of partners, experts and decision-makers, they will contribute to discussions focused on advancing food security and accelerating agrifood systems transformation.

The Global Food Week 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Taking place from 6th to 8th October 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the event will convene governments, international organisations, development institutions, private sector leaders, investors, researchers and innovators to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the global food system.

Through a comprehensive agenda of discussions, expert forums and knowledge-sharing sessions, participants will explore policies, technologies and solutions capable of accelerating the transition towards more sustainable, resilient and efficient food systems.

As part of its international programme, Global Food Week will host the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) GCC & Africa Workshop, convening experts, policymakers and specialists to explore opportunities for strengthening technical and trade cooperation between the two regions. The workshop will also focus on developing institutional and animal health frameworks, supporting more resilient and sustainable food supply chains, and highlighting the importance of international coordination in addressing cross-border animal health challenges and advancing global food security.

The event will also feature YALAFAST (Youth Action Leadership for Agrifood Awareness and Systems Transformations), FAO's international youth leadership programme, which will bring together emerging young leaders from around the world.

The programme aims to develop leadership capabilities, promote knowledge exchange and strengthen international networks, empowering young people to contribute to innovative solutions that support more inclusive, sustainable and future-ready agrifood systems.

The Global Food Week will also host the FAO Policy Majlis, a dedicated platform for policy dialogue on agrifood systems transformation in the Near East and North Africa. Taking place from 7th to 8th October and organised by FAO, the programme will convene policymakers, experts, youth representatives, researchers, innovators, financing partners and private sector stakeholders to exchange perspectives on the region's most pressing agrifood challenges and opportunities.

Discussions will explore the role of science, technology and innovation, youth engagement, and financing and investment pathways in accelerating the transition towards more efficient, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

These international programmes complement Global Food Week's comprehensive programme, which includes the Global Food Security Summit, AgriTech Forum, Farmers Majlis, and the Abu Dhabi Honey Forum, organised in collaboration with Apimondia. Together, these platforms create an integrated ecosystem where stakeholders from across the global food sector can exchange knowledge, explore opportunities and forge partnerships that strengthen global food security.

The participation of these leading international organisations and initiatives reflects Global Food Week's growing stature as a global platform for dialogue and multilateral collaboration.

By uniting governments, international organisations, research institutions, private sector leaders, investors and decision-makers, the event supports the development of scalable solutions that enhance food security and contribute to more resilient and sustainable food systems for future generations.