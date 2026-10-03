Dubai Police to host 'Proud of the UAE' cycling race on Sunday

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police General Command will organise the second edition of the "Proud of the UAE" cycling race on Sunday.

The 80-kilometre race will start from Nad Al Sheba Centre at 6:00 am as part of this season's cycling programme, organised in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Police said the race carries a total prize purse of AED140,000.

The race is part of sporting and national events aimed at promoting pride in the UAE and celebrating its achievements, while encouraging sport as a way of life and contributing to the health and well-being of the community.