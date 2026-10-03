Victory Team targets pole position at Shanghai Grand Prix on Sunday

SHANGHAI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Victory Team will aim to secure pole position for the Shanghai Grand Prix, part of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, when it takes to the water on Sunday for the official qualifying session and the Sprint races, which offer additional championship points.

Strong competition is expected, particularly among the UAE teams, with Team Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Team also competing alongside the international field.

The Shanghai Grand Prix marks the third round of the 2026 season, with the battle for the world championship still wide open. Victory Team’s Shaun Torrente, driver of boat No. 1, leads the Drivers’ Championship standings with 40 points, while Victory Team sits second in the Teams’ Championship with 60 points, just one point behind leaders Team Abu Dhabi.

Reigning world champion Torrente moved to the top of the standings with 40 points after his victory at the Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix helped him recover from a pointless outing at the Cagliari Grand Prix, where his boat flipped during the race and forced him to retire.

Torrente also benefited from a setback for Sharjah Team’s Stefan Arand, who won the opening round of the season before being forced to retire from the Kyrgyzstan race with engine problems. Arand, however, remains firmly in contention and arrives in Shanghai with 36 points.