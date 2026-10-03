MOI, Fujairah Environment Authority cooperate to combat environmental crimes

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) and the Fujairah Environment Authority have signed an MoU to step up cooperation and coordination in preventing and combating environmental crimes.

The MoU was signed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and Asila Abdullah Al Mualla Al Hashemi, Director-General of the Authority.

Areas of cooperation include the exchange of information, coordination and integration of monitoring and surveillance efforts, as well as the exchange of expertise and the training and qualification of personnel.

The agreement also provides for raising community awareness of environmental issues, harnessing artificial intelligence technologies to help reduce environmental damage and combat environmental crimes, and developing sustainable joint solutions for environmental protection.

The partnership also seeks to strengthen monitoring systems, improve the efficiency and speed of surveillance operations and ensure prompt and effective responses to environmental reports through coordination with strategic partners and relevant entities.