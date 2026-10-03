SEWA completes maintenance of 138 33kV substations

SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed scheduled maintenance on 138 33kV substations during the first half of 2026, and reviewed and approved 367 engineering plans for new substation projects and electricity network development in line with approved technical standards and specifications.

The Authority also completed 25 technical studies for new consumers and nine studies related to the electricity transmission network.

Engineer Hamad Al Teneiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department at SEWA, said the work forms part of the Authority's efforts to enhance the reliability of the electricity network and improve the efficiency of power transmission substations in line with best practices in operation and maintenance.

He said SEWA is implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop electricity transmission and distribution substations across the emirate, ensure network stability and reliability, and provide high-quality services.

Al Teneiji added that the Authority is reviewing electrical installations and carrying out maintenance and continuous monitoring of substations and networks.

He said the maintenance programme covers power transmission substations and distribution transformers across Sharjah, with SEWA prioritising preventive maintenance and the use of high-quality, genuine spare parts to maintain the efficiency of equipment and substations.

Engineer Abdullah Al Kous, Deputy Director of the Energy Transmission Department, said the Authority's plan includes maintenance of 218 power transmission and distribution substations, with a significant portion already completed and work continuing on the remainder according to the approved schedule and safety and quality standards.