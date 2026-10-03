Emirates College for Advanced Education hosts 4th Education First Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) is organising the 4th Education First Forum, under the theme ‘’From Impact to Ecosystem’’, on 5 October 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Held in conjunction with World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated annually on October 5, the forum will underscore the pivotal role of teachers in developing the education ecosystem and shaping its future. It will provide a platform for inspiring dialogue, constructive action, and collective thinking on the future of education, in alignment with the objectives of the UAE Year of Family.

This year’s forum builds on the momentum of the previous edition, which focused on impact, innovation, and inclusive education. The fourth edition advances this journey by highlighting how meaningful transformation requires an integrated education ecosystem in which roles and responsibilities work in harmony.

The forum is expected to bring together approximately 500 participants and delegates, including national leaders, teachers, educators, researchers, policymakers, and decision-makers, as well as families and members of the community. Together, they will explore how strategic alignment between education, artificial intelligence, human capital, and societal wellbeing can contribute to building a brighter, more prosperous and sustainable future.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, ECAE’s Vice Chancellor, said: “The fourth edition of the Education First Forum reflects a deeply rooted national vision that recognises education as the cornerstone of a prosperous and sustainable future for the UAE. In this Year of Family, we reaffirm that the learning journey begins at home and extends to schools and the wider community, all working together in harmony for the benefit of the child and the learner.

“This year’s theme, From Impact to Ecosystem, reflects the college’s firm belief that genuine change cannot be achieved through individual initiatives, but through strategic alignment that integrates education, artificial intelligence, human capital, and societal wellbeing. Through our national and international partnerships, we aim to provide a leading platform for dialogue grounded in evidence, research and innovation, supporting the development of education policies capable of keeping pace with future demands.

“We take pride in this forum as a leading platform that brings together educators, researchers, and policymakers. It is also a platform to launch initiatives that enhance the readiness of our education ecosystem, with the learner firmly at the heart of every transformation we hope to achieve.”

The forum agenda features innovative interactive experiences and forward-looking insights presented by emerging educators, designed to promote understanding and self-awareness as part of a well-rounded educational experience. It also includes high-level discussions bringing together experts, policymakers, national leaders, educators, researchers, and family and community enablers.

The forum will recognise graduates of the Comprehensive Capacity Building for Educational Leadership programme, delivered by ECAE’s Continuing Education Center.

The forum is designed around a structured framework that is based on five interconnected rhythms or themes, each representing a sphere of influence surrounding the child. These rhythms illustrate how the learning experience evolves, starting from the family environment and extending to the broader community environment. Together, they form a holistic journey that maps the learner’s development in an educational ecosystem where roles are integrated and visions are aligned.

The framework begins with the Rhythm of Home, which focuses on the child’s first environment and the early stages of learning. It then moves on to the Rhythm of Guidance, which explores the role of educators and institutions in shaping the learning journey. Next is the Rhythm of Belonging, which connects the child to their community and emphasises the importance of social experiences in shaping identity. It then moves to the Rhythm of Direction, which reflects the role of policies and national ambitions in shaping the future of education. Finally, the Rhythm of Harmony brings all elements together into a unified and aligned ecosystem, ensuring a meaningful and lasting impact on learning outcomes.

The forum aims to combine the efforts of educators, policymakers, students, parents, stakeholders in the education sector and the college’s strategic partners to collaborate on global educational trends and national priorities. The aim is to advance the UAE’s educational ecosystem and enhance its global competitiveness. This aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071, along with national initiatives that emphasise future readiness, inclusivity, and empowerment.

Since its launch, the Education First Forum has been a catalyst for positive progress in the UAE’s education sector, inspired by the vision of the nation’s wise leadership to involve all members of society in shaping the future of education.