Biodiversity finance reached USD 92.4 billion in 2025: OECD

PARIS, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- A new OECD report, An Overview of Global Biodiversity Finance, finds that biodiversity finance is increasing across public and private sources.

Global biodiversity finance is estimated to have reached USD 74.9-92.4 billion per year between 2023 and 2025.

Public domestic expenditure accounts for around two-thirds of total biodiversity finance, at an estimated USD 46.0-63.5 billion per year in 2023-2025. Public international finance, covering both bilateral and multilateral official development assistance, contributed USD 16.1 billion per year on average, while private domestic and international finance contributed USD 12.9 billion.

Evidence indicates that both public and private finance is increasing. Public domestic expenditure increased by 16% between 2018-20 and 2023-24 across 63 countries based on available consistent time-series data. International public finance increased by 94% over the same period. Private investment increased by 73% between 2018-20 and 2023-25.

Reversing biodiversity loss will require ambitious efforts to mobilise finance at scale. Improving the tracking and reporting of biodiversity finance will support these efforts by providing a clearer picture of financing trends.

The report proposes options for improving the consistency, international comparability, coverage and transparency of biodiversity finance data.

The findings come as countries prepare for the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, from 19 to 30 October 2026.