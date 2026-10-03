UAE Pavilion to showcase national defence and aerospace capabilities at Marrakech Airshow 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion takes part in Marrakech Airshow 2026, showcasing the UAE's advanced manufacturing and technological capabilities at the four-day event, held from October 7 to 10 at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The Pavilion is supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

The Pavilion's participation forms part of its wider programme for engagement in international defence and specialised exhibitions, overseen by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, with the aim of helping national defence and aerospace companies access markets and build partnerships with international entities. ADNEC Group organises and manages the Pavilion at the exhibition, drawing on its expertise in organising national participations at specialised international exhibitions.

The Pavilion brings together EDGE, Generation 5 Holding, Multi Level Group, Resource Industries, Al Jundi Journal and Nation Shield, under a unified national platform that gives participating entities and companies direct access to international buyers, industry leaders, government representatives and military delegations.

The exhibition also features a prominent presence by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, as part of its strategy to empower the UAE's defence sector, broaden international partnerships and strengthen industrial cooperation.

Participating companies will showcase capabilities spanning defence systems, aviation, autonomous platforms and advanced technologies, reflecting the UAE's growing footprint across the global defence industrial base.

The Pavilion also contributes, through its active presence at a number of specialised international exhibitions this year, to promoting the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the International Defence Conference (IDC) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), and provides a forum for industry leaders to connect, adopt the latest technologies and explore new avenues for cooperation.

Throughout Marrakech Airshow 2026, the UAE Pavilion will offer visitors the opportunity to explore its capabilities and connect with the participating national entities.

Held every two years, Marrakech Airshow has grown since its inception in 2008 into Morocco's flagship aerospace event, drawing more than 250 high-level civil and military delegations from around the world.