Team Abu Dhabi star Rashed Al Mulla leads Freestyle World Championship with 50 points after Shanghai triumph

SHANGHAI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashed Al Mulla, Team Abu Dhabi star, has taken the overall lead in the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship Freestyle category with 50 points following an outstanding performance at the Shanghai Grand Prix in China, the opening round of the 2026 World Championship.

Al Mulla completed his Shanghai campaign with maximum points, continuing his impressive form in a category where he has established himself as one of the leading names over recent years, putting himself in a strong position in the title race ahead of the final round of the season.

The Team Abu Dhabi rider began the event in perfect fashion by topping the Freestyle qualifying session before producing an impressive display in Moto 1, featuring a series of technical manoeuvres and consecutive backflips.

His performance earned him 227 points from the judges, securing first place and a full 25 championship points.

Al Mulla returned on the final day to underline his superiority with another spectacular freestyle routine, demonstrating a high level of skill, control and variety in his manoeuvres.

He collected another 25 points to raise his total to 50 and move to the top of the overall World Championship standings.

Al Mulla expressed his delight with the result achieved in Shanghai, stressing that taking the championship lead provides a major boost ahead of the final round. He added that the focus remains on continuing to work hard and maintaining full concentration until the end of the season as he pursues another world title.

He also praised the significant support he continues to receive from the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, thanking the Club’s management as well as the technical and administrative teams for their continuous backing and support. Al Mulla said that this support plays a key role in achieving strong international results and raising the UAE flag on the world stage.

Al Mulla boasts an outstanding record in the Freestyle World Championship, having previously claimed world titles in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024. He finished the 2025 season as runner-up to Italy’s Roberto Mariani and now has another opportunity to compete for what٣ would be his seventh world championship title.

The Shanghai result carries added significance in the battle for the championship following changes to the 2026 calendar and the cancellation of the Doha and Jeddah rounds. The championship will therefore be decided over two rounds, Shanghai and Olbia, making every point crucial in determining the 2026 world champion.

Following his championship-leading performance in China, Al Mulla will now turn his attention to the second and final round of the World Championship, scheduled to take place in Olbia on the Italian island of Sardinia from October 16 to 18, where the 2026 world champions will be crowned.