Ireland’s Nolan claims maiden title in style at Abu Dhabi Challenge

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ireland’s Liam Nolan won his first HotelPlanner Tour title in fine style at the Abu Dhabi Challenge, holding his nerve to close out a four-stroke victory at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club in the Al Ain Region.

The 26-year-old from Galway started the final round two clear. He closed with a five-under-par 65 to finish on 21 under par, four ahead of Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen, with Italy’s Matteo Cristoni a further shot back in third.

Nolan said:“It’s a beautiful city. I was here last year for the first time,” he said. “I love it in the UAE. It’s always a nice place to come to, and this course is amazing, with the horse racing track around it.

“It’s a really special course, so to win out here was a really cool experience.”

The victory lifts Nolan 31 places to 12th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, inside the top 15 who will earn DP World Tour cards for 2027, with two events in China and the Grand Final in Mallorca still to come.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge brought together 144 players from 25 countries. His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan played in the tournament’s pro-am as guest of honour.

Freddie Schmeisser, Managing Director Tournament & Operations Middle East at the DP World Tour, said: “We are very delighted that we have finished the Abu Dhabi Challenge here in Al Ain. Thanks to the support of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Golf Federation, and of course also the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and especially the team here in Al Ain, who have been very supportive.

“We are delighted that we were able to bring international sport to Al Ain, and this is very important for the start of the sporting season in the UAE.”

The HotelPlanner Tour now heads to China for back-to-back events, starting with the Hainan Open from October 8-11.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge is staged in partnership with co-organiser and sanctioning body the Emirates Golf Federation and supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The Al Ain Region is Arab Tourism Capital for 2026.