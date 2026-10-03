UAE riders advance to second round of individual final as Aichi–Nagoya 2026 draws to a close

NAGOYA, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s show jumping riders delivered the standout performances of the delegation’s campaign today, Saturday, at the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026, with all four advancing to the second round of the individual final tomorrow.

Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi, riding “Mentos”, finished third after a clear round in 76.21 seconds, while Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, aboard “Hudson de Vains”, also went clear to finish fifth in 78.68 seconds over fences ranging from 1.45m to 1.50m.

Over fences reaching 1.55m, Sheikha Latifah Bint Ahmed Al Maktoum produced a clear round aboard “Cornet XL” to finish fourth in 74.06 seconds, while Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, riding “Enjoy De La Mure”, placed seventh in 70.96 seconds with four faults. All four UAE riders will continue their campaigns tomorrow in the second round of the individual final.

Four UAE athletes were also in action in jiu-jitsu. In the men’s under-85kg category, Faraj Al Awlaqi opened his campaign with a 5–2 victory over Tajikistan’s Ramshed Abdulloev in the round of 32, before losing 2–0 to Jordan’s Osama Nabas in the round of 16. In the same category, Saeed Al Kubaisi was beaten 4–2 by South Korea’s Kim Mingyu in the round of 16.

In the women’s under-63kg category, Aisha Al Jneibi recorded a commanding 13–0 victory over Vietnam’s Ngo Thi Thao Van in the round of 32, before bowing out in the round of 16 after losing by submission to Thailand’s Orapa Senatham. Shamma Al Kalbani was also eliminated in the round of 16 following a 2–0 defeat to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong.

UAE sailor Abdullah Al Zubaidi finished seventh overall in the ILCA 7 class after 12 races, with 68 points, having won the final race. Marwa Al Hammadi finished sixth overall in the ILCA 6 class with 49 points after taking second place in the 12th and final race.

Zuhair Al Labbatt, Technical Director of the UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, said the national team delivered strong performances throughout the competition and came close to winning medals, noting that Marwa Al Hammadi and Abdullah Al Zubaidi had led the standings at different stages and demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level.

“We came very close to winning medals and our athletes delivered strong performances, despite some officiating decisions that we felt were unfair, as well as strong winds that affected the competition. Nevertheless, we regard these as some of our best results, and we are pleased with the level shown by the team,” Al Labbatt said.

“Doha Al Beshr also produced an excellent performance, leading the standings at different stages of the competition before eventually finishing 10th. It was a good result and an important experience that will benefit her greatly in the future. Sultan Al Owais, one of our promising sailors in the Olympic class, also delivered a strong performance that underlined his potential.”

He added: “I am proud of all our athletes, particularly as they led the competition in its early stages and proved their ability to compete with the best. Things did not go our way this time, but we will continue working, training and preparing for the next phase. Our ambitions are greater, our confidence in our athletes remains high, and we believe the best is yet to come.”