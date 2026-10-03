Russia’s grain harvest projected at 140 mn tonnes in 2026

MOSCOW, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia’s grain harvest is projected at around 140 million tonnes in 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"We expect around 140 mn tonnes of grain and 35 mn tonnes of oilseeds to be collected," he said as quoted by Russian News Agency TASS.

In 2025, Russia’s grain harvest amounted to over 144 mn tonens, reaching the country’s third-highest result.

Russia’s grain harvest totaled almost 130 mn tonens in 2024. In 2023, the country produced its second-largest harvest in history of around 143 mn tonnes.

In 2022, Russia set a new record for total grain harvest, with a total of 157.676 mn tonnes collected.