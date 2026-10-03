Egyptian President opens first edition of Alamein Africa Business Forum

ALAMAIN, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the Alamain Africa Business Forum serves as a strategic continental platform aimed at mobilizing efforts toward realizing the objectives of Agenda 2063, turning the aspirations of joint African action into tangible reality, and offering a unique avenue for the African business community to engage directly with heads of state.

''It creates a space to address the challenges facing the private sector, while forging cross-border partnerships that drive economic integration and fulfill our shared continental development goals,'' President El-Sisi told the opening session of the forum.

''We look forward to seeing the panel sessions yield an impactful exchange of visions and solutions. We trust that the bilateral business meetings, along with the potential showcased in the exhibition, will forge further cross-border commercial partnerships, with special attention accorded to the startups platform, which represents the promising future of our African economies,'' he added.

Egypt is hosting the first edition of the Alamein Africa Business Forum, mandated by the African Union Assembly at its recent summit in February 2026, in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and the African Union.

The hosting of this inaugural edition of the Forum, coinciding with the city of El-Alamein’s hosting of the 8th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, reflects the intrinsic bond between political and economic actions, within the framework of joint African action.