UAQ CP witnesses groundbreaking ceremony for new Anantara Resort and Residences on Al Siniya Island

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, witnessed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Anantara Resort and Residences on Al Siniya Island in a new move reflecting the emirate’s continued progress in tourism and real estate development, and reinforcing its position as a distinguished coastal and tourism destination in the UAE.

The groundbreaking ceremony followed the announcement of a strategic partnership between Sobha Al Siniya Island and Minor Hotels to introduce the Anantara Hotels & Resorts brand to the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain for the first time. The project will be developed through Sobha Al Siniya LLC, a joint venture between Sobha Realty and Umm Al Qaiwain Properties.

The ceremony was held on Sobha Al Siniya Island in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, alongside Ravi Menon, Chairman of the Sobha Group; Francis Alfred, Managing Director and CEO of Sobha Realty; William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International; and a number of officials and representatives of the relevant entities.

The partnership agreement was signed by Sheikh Mansour Al Mualla, board member, and Francis Alfred on behalf of Sobha Al Siniya Island, while Amir Golberg, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and Africa at Minor Hotels, signed on behalf of Minor Hotels.

The project marks a significant milestone in the development of Sobha Al Siniya Island, bringing together the island’s integrated master plan with Minor Hotels’ global hospitality expertise. It aligns with Umm Al Qaiwain’s efforts to support the growth of the tourism, residential and economic sectors, while developing distinctive and sustainable destinations.

Anantara Al Siniya Island Resort and Anantara Sobha Al Siniya Island Residences are scheduled to open in 2030. The high-end luxury hospitality development will comprise 125 hotel rooms and 125 branded Anantara residential units, making it one of the key hospitality destinations within the island’s master plan.

Sobha Al Siniya Island spans approximately 23 million square feet and is being developed as a low-density coastal community featuring apartments, villas, resorts, leisure facilities, and extensive open and green spaces.

More than 60% of the master plan is dedicated to waterways, open areas, and green spaces. The destination is approximately 50 minutes from Dubai and is connected to the mainland by a bridge measuring around 1.7 kilometres in length.