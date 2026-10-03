Hamdan bin Mohammed visits flydubai pilot and praises his courage

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar.

His Highness said: “The flydubai pilot demonstrated the highest levels of courage, responsibility and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise.”

His Highness added: “We are proud that he is part of our team, part of the story of our nation, and part of what the UAE stands for — a nation of compassion, a nation of peace, and a nation of life.''