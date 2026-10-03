Italy allocates €1.55 billion to fund 59 water infrastructure development projects

ROME, 3rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced the allocation of €1.55 billion to fund 59 water infrastructure development projects across 17 Italian regions, as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

In a statement reported by the Italian news agency ANSAmed, the ministry explained that, in collaboration with the company Invitalia, it has finalised the funding procedures for these projects using resources from the Water Fund.

Southern Italy accounts for approximately €830 million—or 53% of the total funding—thereby exceeding the 40% minimum threshold stipulated in the recovery plan.