Five UAE aid convoys carrying 617 tonnes enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys comprising 55 trucks and carrying 617 tonnes of humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip this week under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of the UAE's continued efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The convoys carried food and shelter supplies, contributing to the humanitarian response and helping alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The latest convoys bring the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since its launch to 14,442, carrying a total of 136,891 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, where aid is received, sorted and prepared before being transported to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian supplies to those in need.