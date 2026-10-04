DEWA raises Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag at new headquarters

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), raised the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag 2025 at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, in the presence of a delegation from the Executive Council of Dubai headed by Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary General for Excellence and Government Services Sector at the Executive Council of Dubai, and a number of officials.

DEWA won the Hamdan Flag for achieving the highest results in implementing the 360 Services policy and demonstrating leadership in enhancing customers’ quality of life and happiness. This was achieved by streamlining customer journeys, reengineering processes and utilising cutting-edge digital technologies to deliver proactive, integrated, innovative and secure services.

Al Tayer said the achievement reflects the vision of the leadership and extended his thanks to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, for his unwavering support.

He also thanked the Dubai Model Centre team for its pioneering efforts and praised DEWA’s teams for contributing to the achievement, reaffirming DEWA’s continuous investment in modern technologies, artificial intelligence and data analysis to achieve new levels of global excellence.

DEWA adopts an integrated customer happiness framework that focuses on deploying artificial intelligence technologies and advanced data analytics to understand and analyse customers’ emotional states and anticipate their future needs. This enables DEWA to design and deliver tailored experiences and services for each customer based on their needs and preferences.

DEWA has achieved 100 percent of the 360 Services agenda objectives and 100 percent of the service integration plan across unified channels. It has also processed more than 14 million integrated digital transactions annually. DEWA’s efforts included improving 22 services for customers and developing and improving eight integrated services during the 2025 improvement cycle, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

DEWA also achieved 100 percent automation of service delivery processes and 100 percent self-service availability, requiring no physical visits, as well as a digital service adoption rate of 99.6 percent. It recorded 98.9 percent on the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index and an overall customer trust index of 98.4 percent. Customer happiness among People of Determination reached 98.02 percent, while DEWA’s partner happiness rating stood at 99.19 percent. The resolution and response rate for customer feedback reached 100 percent, while the service quality score at DEWA’s Customer Care Centre reached 97.58 percent.