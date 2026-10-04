TRENDS Research & Advisory concludes participation in International Security Expo London 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, part of TRENDS Group, concluded its first participation in the International Security Expo London 2026 by organising a panel discussion titled “Strategic Power in an Interconnected World: Technology, Resources and Security” at Olympia Grand, while also exploring opportunities for academic and research cooperation with a number of leading UK universities.

Participants in the panel discussion, moderated by Zayed Al Dhaheri, a researcher at TRENDS Research & Advisory, and featuring TRENDS researchers Rawda Al Marzouqi and Hazza Al Hammadi alongside a group of international academics and experts, stressed that technology, resources and security are pillars of contemporary strategic power and play a crucial role in shaping influence and digital sovereignty and securing global critical mineral supply chains.

The TRENDS team also explored mechanisms for academic and research cooperation, joint projects and academic exchanges with representatives of the University of Birmingham, the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and King’s College London, University of London. The team also explored the British Library and its collection to support scientific research.

During the exhibition, the TRENDS pavilion showcased around 550 books and studies across various fields. Rawda Al Marzouqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said the participation underscored the role of scientific research as the cornerstone of developing security strategies, while strengthening TRENDS’ position as a trusted research reference and expanding its network of international partnerships to address global challenges.