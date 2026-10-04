Abu Dhabi Chamber wins ‘Best Sustainability Initiative’

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has won the ‘Best Sustainability Initiative’ award at the 10th Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards for its Sustainability Label, placing the initiative among recognised examples of sustainability excellence in the region and reflecting its impact in supporting private sector companies and accelerating the adoption of sustainable business practices that strengthen their readiness to compete and grow in evolving markets.

The Chamber was honoured at a ceremony organised by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), part of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), attended by senior officials, business leaders and representatives from government and private sector organisations. The award was received by Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber. The award was presented by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

The recognition carries particular significance as the award attracts participation from organisations across the GCC, reflecting its regional reach and standing in spotlighting leading sustainability practices. It recognises initiatives that successfully translate sustainability commitments into practical action with tangible economic, social and environmental impact.

The ‘Best Sustainability Initiative’ category recognises transformative, high-impact sustainability projects. ADCCI’s win reflects the Chamber’s approach to equipping the business community with practical tools to embed sustainability into business performance and operations, strengthening companies’ capacity to grow and compete.

Al Marzooqi said, “Winning the ‘Best Sustainability Initiative’ award is an important recognition of the efforts of the Chamber’s team and our partners in developing the Sustainability Label. More importantly, it recognises the initiative’s impact in helping private sector companies turn sustainability into practical business action that supports their ability to evolve, grow and compete.”

He added, “Our ambition for the Sustainability Label goes beyond recognising what companies have already achieved. We are building an integrated pathway that helps businesses assess their performance, identify opportunities for improvement and strengthen their readiness for the evolving expectations of markets, investors and supply chains. The greater the ability of our companies to embed sustainability into their operations and decision-making, the stronger and more competitive our private sector becomes, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for business and investment.”

Al Marzooqi continued, “This recognition gives us further momentum to advance the initiative, broaden its impact and make it accessible to more businesses. Our aim is to enable more companies to build business models that are resilient, competitive and sustainable over the long term, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities.”

The Sustainability Label is one of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s key initiatives designed to help private sector companies assess and advance their sustainability performance through an integrated framework covering environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions. It provides businesses with a practical pathway to understand their current level of performance, identify areas for improvement and gain recognition as they progress towards more advanced sustainability practices.

The initiative also helps businesses keep pace with a rapidly evolving operating environment, as sustainability and governance standards become increasingly relevant to market access, investment and supply chains, as well as companies’ ability to build trust, strengthen resilience and unlock long-term growth opportunities.

The award further reinforces Abu Dhabi Chamber’s role in empowering the business community and strengthening its competitiveness and future readiness, through practical initiatives and tools that help companies navigate shifts in the business landscape while advancing the private sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic development ambitions.