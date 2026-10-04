20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 strike 54 world records

NAGOYA, Japan, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC) held a wrap-up press conference at the Main Media Centre in Nagoya Port Messe on Sunday, October 4 – the day of the closing ceremony.

In his opening address, Tayyab Ikram, Chair of the OCA Coordination Committee for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, described the Games as a “great experience” and a “wonderful experience”.

He said the OCA and AINAGOC had been determined to provide the best conditions and sporting environment for the athletes and added: “Our objective was clearly attained.”

He said that the number of athletes taking part, almost 11,000, was more than the Olympic Games, and that the use of a cruise ship and temporary cabins as an athletes’ village in two locations at Nagoya Port could be a model for the future in terms of sustainability and economically.

Director General of OCA Husain Al Musallam said the joint efforts of all the stakeholders had led to “one of the best performances in the history of the Asian Games” and listed the following:

*54 World Records

*89 Asian Records

*212 Games Records

*11 Junior World Records

He said this remarkable athletic achievement could not have been made without the athletes experiencing good accommodation, transportation, health care and food and nutrition.

Al Musallam said the Asian Games continued to make an impact by uniting Asia through sport, despite all the conflicts and economic instability around the world.

“Asia is united in sport, in peace and in solidarity,” he said. “This is our aim.”

He added that AINAGOC had done a “fantastic” job in delivering the 20th Asian Games, and that the income from marketing, sponsorship and TV rights had increased by 19% compared to the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Al Musallam said 40 of the 45 National Olympic Committees had won at least one medal, and that 60,000 people had been at the heart of the Asian Games every day, with 17,000 athletes, coaches and team officials from the 45 NOCs, 7,000 media, 5,000 Technical Officials and 30,000 volunteers.

The UAE’s participation was marked by a strong showing; the national jiu-jitsu team achieved its greatest success in the event's history, leading Asia with a haul of five gold medals—surpassing the two golds won at Jakarta 2018 and the four secured at Hangzhou 2023.

The competitions saw Emirati athlete Ahmed Khalifa Andez emerge as one of the youngest gold medalists of the games at the age of 18 years and one month. Additionally, Emirati runner Mariam Karim set a personal best in the 400-meter hurdles, highlighting the technical advancement of UAE athletics.