Sharjah Police cut occupational injuries by 21.6% in 2026

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police , represented by the General Department of Prevention and Safety, has achieved significant results in strengthening the occupational safety and health system and business continuity in the Emirate of Sharjah through the end of the third quarter of 2026.

These achievements included reducing occupational injuries by 21.6% compared with the same period in 2025 and expanding compliance with approved requirements and standards, contributing to the protection of lives and higher levels of safety in workplaces.

The results showed a decline in occupational injuries across all levels of severity. Minor injuries decreased by 40.2%, moderate injuries by 13.3%, and serious injuries by 18.3%, reflecting the impact of preventive, supervisory and awareness efforts in reducing workplace risks.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of the General Department of Prevention and Safety, affirmed that the achieved results reflect the integration of field inspection work with training and awareness. He noted that the department focuses on embedding a culture of prevention among establishments and workers and strengthening compliance with occupational safety and health standards.

The Director-General of the General Department of Prevention and Safety added that the department’s programmes aim to build the capacities of entities to manage and respond to risks efficiently, while supporting their readiness to ensure the continuity of business and vital services under various circumstances.

To boost compliance with the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System, 476 new entities—representing over 26,000 workers—were registered by the end of Q3 2026. This move significantly expands preventive safety standards across local businesses.

To support these standards on the ground, the department stepped up field operations with 795 audits and inspections in the construction and industrial sectors, alongside 1,603 proactive visits to guide companies through mandatory training registration.

Safety awareness also saw a strong push: 29 workshops reached more than 14,000 participants, while five targeted courses engaged 105 attendees across 49 government entities. Additionally, mandatory training efforts brought in 406 establishments, enrolling 5,838 workers at the Salama Preventive Training Institute.

In the field of business continuity and compliance with the National Standard for Business Continuity Management (NCEMA), the department carried out seven exercises and qualified and trained 1,473 members of business continuity teams. A total of 28 government entities also participated as part of a plan aimed at enabling all entities to achieve 100% compliance with the standard’s requirements during 2026 and 2027.

The department continues to develop an integrated operational system that combines prevention, inspection, training, awareness, incident response and business continuity. These efforts support the sustainability of a safe working environment and strengthen institutions’ ability to protect their personnel and continue providing services efficiently, in support of quality of life in the Emirate of Sharjah.