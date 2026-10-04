Dubai to host Concordia Horizon Summit for first time in Middle East in May 2027

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dubai will host the Concordia Horizon Summit for the first time in the Middle East in May 2027.

The gathering will convene government leaders, business executives and decision makers to address global challenges, explore areas of cooperation, and accelerate public-private partnerships. It will be accompanied by the announcement of high-impact economic and development initiatives that position Dubai as an international leader. The summit will ensure that critical topics relevant both to the Middle East and the world are discussed amongst those at the forefront of its agenda.

Dubai’s selection to host the summit was announced at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York, held alongside the UN General Assembly in September 2026.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai, the summit reinforces Dubai’s standing as a global platform for leaders, experts and capital. It highlights the emirate’s commitment to providing an ideal environment for translating international dialogue into actionable opportunities and initiatives that advance priority sectors and open new avenues for economic and investment cooperation across the Middle East.

The Concordia Horizon Summit is part of the global event series organised by Concordia, a US-based non-profit organisation established in 2011. Concordia provides a leading international platform that brings together top decision makers and cross-sector leaders to foster strategic partnerships.

The Concordia Horizon Summit in Dubai is expected to see major announcements and landmark partnerships, reinforcing the Concordia community’s focus on delivering tangible, actionable outcomes and converting discussions into new investment opportunities and collaborative ventures in the Middle East and across our entire global network.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of the Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai, stated, “Dubai firmly believes that shaping the future begins with bringing intellectuals, experts and decision makers together around a shared vision, and translating that alignment into concrete steps that advance economies and enhance their future readiness. Guided by this approach, Dubai continues to reinforce its standing as a global hub for creating opportunities and building partnerships by hosting leading international events that address priority issues, forge new paths for cooperation, and foster synergy between governments, businesses and investors.”

Al Saleh added, “Hosting the Concordia Horizon Summit reflects international confidence in Dubai as an attractive destination for business and investment, as well as its capacity to convene key economic stakeholders around high-value, scalable opportunities. The summit serves as an important platform to anticipate the trends shaping the global economy, leverage the diverse expertise of participants and open new avenues for cooperation that drive value-added initiatives and projects, while empowering both the public and private sectors to collaborate effectively in adapting to change and shaping future growth opportunities.”

Rodney Ferguson, CEO of Concordia, said, “Concordia and its global community are excited to be hosting our first Horizon Summit in the Middle East and the opportunities it will give our members to engage in critical discussions. We see clear alignment with Dubai’s position as a global crossroads for innovation, investment, and economic growth, and Concordia’s ability to bring voices from countless sectors into the same room. Concordia is certain this Horizon Summit will be our most exciting event yet.”

The Concordia Horizon Summit in Dubai is part of Concordia’s series of international events, reflecting its expanding global reach and the diverse issues engaging global leaders.

Concordia’s flagship Annual Summit, held in New York in September 2026, highlighted this diversity by addressing key global priorities, including innovative technology, healthcare, energy and the environment, social development and the economy, and global trade.

The significance of the Concordia Summit and its platforms is demonstrated by the high-impact initiatives launched during its previous editions. These include Prosper Africa, a catalytic financing framework designed to mobilise over $800 million in private investment for African infrastructure and climate adaptation through public-private partnerships, and Project Fury, an initiative by IDE Global to empower one million female entrepreneurs and enhance the livelihoods of 100 million people through supporting small businesses and entrepreneurship programmes in partnership with governments and investors.

At the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, African Parks announced a $1 billion initiative to scale conservation efforts across Africa, with a commitment to managing 30 of the continent’s most critical protected areas by 2030. The initiative also supports the development of the next generation of African conservation leaders and seeks to build a sustainable network of protected areas through collaboration with governments, communities, and other partners.

Also of note, Abbott Laboratories and Seed Global Health announced their joint effort to establish a Centre of Excellence for Maternal Health in Malawi, focusing on clinical training and healthcare infrastructure.

Building on this multi-year track record, the Concordia Horizon Summit in Dubai will provide a platform for leaders from across the public and private sectors to identify new areas for cooperation, advance investment opportunities and develop partnerships with the potential to deliver lasting economic and social impact. Further details on the Summit’s programme, participants and areas of focus will be announced in the coming months.