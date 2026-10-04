Emirates Franchise Association says franchising supports regional, global expansion of UAE brands

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Franchise Association (EFA), as it concluded its participation in Future Food Forum 2026, highlighted the growing role of franchising in supporting the UAE's ambitions to build globally competitive food and beverage brands and strengthen the sector's long-term growth.

The discussions came as the UAE's food and beverage sector continues its upward trajectory. Industry estimates project the market will reach approximately US$44 billion by 2029, supported by innovation, sustainability initiatives and the country's position as a global trade and logistics hub. At the same time, an increasing number of UAE food brands are seeking opportunities to scale beyond their domestic markets, creating new opportunities for franchising as a pathway to regional and international expansion.

Participating as the Forum's Franchise Enabling Partner, EFA engaged with business leaders, manufacturers, retailers, investors and policymakers from across the food value chain. The Association also hosted a dedicated Franchise Group Meeting, bringing together franchise operators and stakeholders to discuss opportunities for expansion, investment and collaboration.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chairman of the Emirates Franchise Association and Director General at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the UAE has built a globally recognised environment for entrepreneurship, investment and business growth. He explained that the next phase of this journey will be defined by the ability to create and scale homegrown enterprises that can compete internationally, strengthen economic diversification and contribute lasting value to the national economy.

Al Marzooqi added that franchising has an important role to play in achieving this vision by providing businesses with a framework for expansion while opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. He noted that the Association's participation in the Forum reflects its commitment to supporting sectors with significant growth potential and helping position UAE brands for long-term success in regional and global markets.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Board Member and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Franchise Association, said the UAE food sector has entered a new phase of maturity, where the focus is no longer only on creating successful products or businesses, but also on how to scale those successes, strengthen resilience and build companies that can compete internationally.

Lootah said franchising offers an effective pathway to achieve this, enabling proven concepts to grow faster, supporting entrepreneurs with established business expertise and creating opportunities for local brands to enter new markets. He added that as the sector continues to evolve, collaboration between industry leaders, investors and policymakers will be critical to unlocking the next generation of growth opportunities for UAE food businesses.

Throughout the Forum, EFA highlighted the role franchising can play in bridging the gap between innovation and commercial scale. By connecting entrepreneurs with proven business models and operational expertise, franchising can support business expansion, attract investment and help accelerate the growth of successful food concepts locally and internationally.

As the UAE's recognised franchising authority and representative to the World Franchise Council, EFA continues to champion international best practices, strengthen the national franchising ecosystem and create new opportunities for expansion. The Association also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi's economic vision by encouraging entrepreneurship, attracting investment and helping build a more competitive private sector.