Kazakhstan’s President confers Order of Dostyk on UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

ASTANA, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan conferred the Order of Dostyk (Order of Friendship) of II Degree on Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in recognition and appreciation of his tireless efforts to strengthen friendly relations and develop frameworks for joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.

President Tokayev noted the special nature of relations between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, founded on strong bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and strategic partnership. He emphasised that the UAE is among the top largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan. In 2025, FDI inflows from the UAE reached US$1.64 billion, an increase of 3.5%.

The President of Kazakhstan said that the United Arab Emirates is a brotherly country that has supported Kazakhstan since the early years of its independence, expressing the Kazakh people’s deep appreciation for these historic positions.

He regarded the UAE’s contribution to his country’s development journey as a clear evidence of the depth of friendship and close cooperation between the two sides. He also highlighted the leading capabilities and potential of Emirati companies, inviting them to participate in joint projects across vital sectors, including agriculture, energy, petrochemicals, mining, construction, transport and logistics, finance, and tourism.

For his part, Suhail Al Mazrouei expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for awarding him this prestigious medal, affirming that the honor is a source of pride and distinction and, in essence, reflects the depth of bilateral relations and the positive momentum and development they have witnessed across various fields.

He also thanked the President of Kazakhstan and his government for their efforts in creating the best possible conditions and enabling environment for the successful implementation of joint investment projects.