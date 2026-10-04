SEHA’s Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre earns AHA hypertension certification

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced that SEHA’s Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre has earned the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Hypertension Practice Centre Certification, recognising its structured, evidence-based approach to hypertension care.

Hypertension remains one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke, making early diagnosis and consistent management essential to reducing cardiovascular risk. Through its certified hypertension programme, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre provides a comprehensive model of care that includes ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), patient education, multidisciplinary follow-up, and continuous quality improvement.

The certification recognises Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre’s structured, evidence-based approach to hypertension care and cardiovascular risk management. It also reflects the centre’s commitment to strengthening prevention, early detection, patient education, and long-term management for people living with high blood pressure in Al Dhafra Region.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said, “This certification gives patients and families across Al Dhafra confidence that hypertension care is delivered through a structured, evidence-based model focused on earlier detection, informed self-management, and consistent follow-up. It enhances our capacity to manage cardiovascular risk locally and promotes improved long-term health throughout the community.”

Dr. Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said, “This certification is the result of focused work by our clinical and operational teams over recent months to strengthen hypertension care pathways, align practice with recognised international standards and support continuous improvement in patient outcomes. It is an important milestone for Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre and for the wider community we serve.”

Dr. Fawaz Jasim Mohammed, Consultant Family Medicine and Team Lead at SEHA Al Dhafra’s Family Medicine Centre, said, “By combining accurate diagnosis, structured monitoring, patient education and multidisciplinary support, we aim to help patients better understand and manage their blood pressure and reduce their long-term cardiovascular risk.”

As part of SEHA’s integrated healthcare network, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre continues to advance community-based care through structured clinical pathways, quality improvement, and patient-centred services.

This achievement supports SEHA’s wider efforts to strengthen chronic disease prevention and management across its integrated healthcare network, bringing internationally recognised standards of care closer to communities. This milestone reflects SEHA’s continued commitment to enhancing access to high-quality care, supporting prevention and improving health outcomes for communities across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.