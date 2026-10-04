Teachers are key partners in sustainable development: Sara Al Amiri

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said that World Teachers’ Day embodies a shared expression of appreciation for a noble mission that shapes minds and broadens the horizons of societies, while honouring those who instil confidence, values and a passion for knowledge in students.

Al Amiri noted that teachers have been key partners in the UAE’s development journey, contributing to the preparation of generations that have carried the nation’s ambitions and participated in its progress.

She added that the UAE leadership’s support for teachers reflects its firm belief in their vital role and its commitment to empowering them to continue their mission and develop their capabilities. She stressed that the integration of the roles of teachers and families provides students with a solid foundation for growth and learning and enhances their readiness for the future.

The Minister of Education congratulated education professionals on the occasion, expressing pride in their continued dedication, lasting impact on students’ lives and commitment to preparing knowledgeable and capable generations able to contribute confidently and effectively to the UAE’s development journey.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 to honour educators and recognise their vital contributions to education and society. It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.