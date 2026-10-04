UN calls on governments, partners to empower teachers to build more inclusive, peaceful and sustainable societies

PARIS, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- On World Teachers’ Day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Education International call on governments and partners to stand with teachers by advancing the status of the profession and ensuring that every teacher, everywhere, is empowered to help build more inclusive, peaceful and sustainable societies.

In 2026, the Day marks the 60th anniversary of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

''Today, teachers educate learners in a world shaped by rapid technological change, including artificial intelligence, as well as climate change, conflict, displacement, persistent inequalities and increasingly diverse learning environments. In this context, teachers are expected not only to impart knowledge and skills, but also to foster critical thinking, inclusion, resilience, lifelong learning and responsible citizenship. As expectations continue to grow, the teaching profession must evolve alongside the transformation of education, with teachers empowered not only to adapt to change but also to help shape the futures of education,'' said Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, David Edwards, General Secretary of Education International, in a joint message from on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day 5 October 2026.

They stressed that the 60th anniversary of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers is an opportunity to renew that commitment. ''As we work with Member States to revise the 1966 Recommendation and ensure that it reflects the realities of teaching in thetwenty-first century, its fundamental purpose remains unchanged. It continues to provide a strong foundation for strengthening the teaching profession and expanding access to quality education for every learner.''

The world, te added, is projected to need 50 million additional teachers by 2030, including 44 million teachers to achieve universal primary and secondary education and 6 million for pre-primary education. Recruiting new teachers is as necessary as retaining experienced ones and ensuring that teaching offers motivating, rewarding and sustainable career pathways, including opportunities for female teachers to take up leadership positions. Advancing gender equality in and through teaching is essential to addressing persistent gender norms, barriers, and inequalities.

Under the theme "Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures," the 2026 edition will centre on reviewing the current challenges related to teacher status and the strategies to address them, calling on society and policy-makers to protect, promote and elevate that status.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 to honour educators and recognise their vital contributions to education and society. It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.