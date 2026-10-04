Dubai Police combines AI, K9 expertise, advanced equipment to strengthen field readiness

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, has reviewed the latest artificial intelligence systems, specialised security capabilities and emergency response readiness during his annual inspection of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.

The inspection covered performance indicators, development projects and modern systems supporting security and field operations, with a particular focus on using advanced technology to increase the speed, accuracy and efficiency of police response.

Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed development projects designed to improve security and field operations and strengthen preparedness for different scenarios.

He was briefed on AI powered systems that support field operations by analysing data, informing decision making and improving response speed and efficiency. Smart solutions are also being used to enhance planning, monitoring and the effective use of resources.

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed the importance of expanding the use of artificial intelligence and modern digital solutions across police operations, while using data and performance indicators to anticipate challenges and improve performance.

He called for modern technologies to be translated into practical tools that strengthen the capabilities of field teams and support faster and more precise execution of their duties.

During the inspection, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed operations at the Armed Response Centre, including its preparedness for different incidents and missions, as well as readiness and training indicators.

He emphasised the importance of continuous training, strengthening the capabilities of specialised teams and maintaining the highest levels of readiness to ensure a rapid and professional response to emergencies.

The inspection also covered the work of the K9 Security Inspection Department, including development plans, inspection operations and domestic and international missions.

Results presented during the inspection showed 280 positive detection cases across various K9 security inspection specialisations, highlighting the role of specialised teams in supporting police operations and strengthening security inspection capabilities.

Lieutenant General Al Marri also reviewed the work of the Bicycle Team and its role in tourist areas, serving members of the public and supporting events.

In 2025, the team carried out 517 missions in tourist areas, recorded 20,778 bicycle bookings, participated in 66 events and provided 330 services to members of the public.

The inspection also highlighted the working environment within the General Department, where internal employee happiness reached 96% and employee motivation stood at 100%.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said investing in people is fundamental to sustaining institutional excellence, stressing that a positive and motivating working environment directly contributes to better services and more efficient field performance.

At the conclusion of the inspection, Lieutenant General Al Marri toured the department’s facilities and reviewed equipment used in specialised and field operations, including armoured vehicles used for assault and raid operations and their capabilities in supporting security teams.

He stressed that advanced equipment must be continuously developed and maintained at the highest levels of readiness, alongside specialised training that enables personnel to use it efficiently and professionally.

Lieutenant General Al Marri praised the efficiency, readiness and commitment demonstrated by personnel and called for continued investment in innovation, specialised training, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

He stressed that maintaining strong results requires continuous development, anticipation of future needs and investment in both human and technological capabilities to further enhance response times, operational efficiency and Dubai Police’s ability to protect lives and property.