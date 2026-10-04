Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses unveiling of UAE-developed probe for Emirates Mission to Asteroid Belt

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, witnessed the unveiling of the probe for the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA). Developed, assembled and tested in the UAE, the space probe reached the flight readiness stage in less than two years.

The probe will be carried on board the MBR Explorer spacecraft as part of the UAE’s second interplanetary mission, a journey of approximately 5 billion km to explore seven asteroids, culminating at 269 Justitia – the seventh and final destination of the mission.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the scientists, engineers and researchers, as well as the national entities and companies that contributed to the development of the probe. H.H. affirmed that developing the probe in less than two years from the signing of the development agreement, through the concerted efforts of a national team comprising more than 150 specialised engineers and scientists, reflects the capabilities of Emirati talent and the strength of the UAE’s integrated research, development and manufacturing ecosystem.

H.H. said: “Guided by the vision of our leadership, the UAE has progressed in just a few years from aspiring to reach space to actively contributing to shaping its future. Since the establishment of the UAE Space Agency in 2014, the nation has developed an integrated national space ecosystem, launching satellites, placing the Hope Probe into orbit around Mars, and sending Emirati astronauts to the International Space Station. Today, we continue to advance lunar missions and increasingly ambitious exploration projects.

Sheikh Hamdan added: “In 2014, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Emirates Mars Mission. In less than two decades, the UAE has established its position among the world’s leading spacefaring nations. Today, we are entering a new phase of advanced scientific missions, space industries and technologies.”

Sheikh Hamdan further said: “The UAE’s space sector today exceeds AED44 billion, and our ambitions for the next phase are even greater. By 2031, we aim to double the returns of the space economy, increase its added value by 60%, and position the UAE among the world’s top 10 space economies. We are investing in Emirati talent, knowledge, technology and advanced industries to continue delivering achievements that contribute to our economy, our future and humanity.”

In January 2025, Sheikh Hamdan witnessed the signing of the agreement between the UAE Space Agency and the Technology Innovation Institute to develop the probe. Since then, the probe has progressed remarkably from the initial concept stage to flight readiness in less than two years.

The UAE Space Agency leads and funds the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, overseeing its implementation in collaboration with a network of national and international partners. The mission’s national team comprises more than 150 specialised engineers and scientists working across its various components.

The development of the probe reflects this integrated approach, bringing together the expertise of the UAE Space Agency; the Propulsion and Space Research Center at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII); HEX20, an international space technology startup that has established operations in Abu Dhabi through the UAE Space Agency’s Space Economic Zones Programme; Khalifa University; and the National Space Science and Technology Center at United Arab Emirates University.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The probe reaching flight readiness reflects the advancement and capabilities of the UAE’s national space ecosystem and its ability to leverage ambitious missions to develop advanced technologies, strengthen integration between national institutions and companies, and develop specialised supply chains.

“Under the National Space Strategy 2031, we will continue to build on these capabilities through an integrated portfolio of projects and missions that enhances the sector’s scientific and economic impact and builds the knowledge and expertise required to advance to new levels in the design and execution of space missions.”

Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, the Abu Dhabi Government entity overseeing TII, and Member of the Supreme Space Council, said: “The EMA probe demonstrates what becomes possible when advanced research is translated into mission-ready engineering. Our teams at TII have developed a system designed to withstand extreme conditions, operate with exceptional precision, and deliver meaningful science billions of kilometres from Earth. It reflects the rigour and systems expertise required to transform research into technology for a demanding interplanetary mission.”

The probe is scheduled to be integrated with the MBR Explorer at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado Boulder, ahead of the mission’s planned launch from Japan in the first quarter of 2028.

The probe will travel approximately 5 billion km aboard the MBR Explorer to explore 7 asteroids, culminating its journey at 269 Justitia, where it will separate from the spacecraft during the mission's final phase and descend autonomously to the asteroid's surface.

269 Justitia may have formed in the outer regions of the Solar System before migrating to the main asteroid belt. Studying the asteroid could provide new scientific insights into how water and organic materials were distributed during the formation of the planets.

The notable achievement comes as the UAE continues to expand its national space ecosystem, with investments in the country’s space sector topping AED44 billion over the past decade. The National Space Strategy 2031 aims to double the returns of the space economy and increase the sector’s added value by 60%, while further strengthening national capabilities in space research, development, and manufacturing.

Alongside the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, the UAE is advancing a range of programmes and missions that reflect the expanding scope of its space ecosystem. These include the AED1 billion International Space Cooperation Programme and Altair-Next Gen, a USD1 billion UAE-French initiative to manufacture 50 AI-enabled satellites in Abu Dhabi.

Preparations are also progressing for the Rashid Rover 2 mission to explore the far side of the Moon, alongside the UAE’s participation in NASA’s Artemis programme.