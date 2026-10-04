Dubai Women Establishment celebrates graduation of first cohort of Women in Finance Mentorship Programme

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the "Women in Finance Mentorship Programme" organised in collaboration with J.P. Morgan. The programme brought together 22 female employees and leaders specializing in accounting, finance, budget planning, and asset management across 19 government, federal, and semi-government entities.

The ceremony was attended by Naeema Ahli, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Women Establishment, and Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for the Middle East and North Africa at J.P. Morgan, alongside a select group of J.P. Morgan executives who served as mentors to the programme participants, as well as senior representatives from the participants’ entities.

The graduation ceremony forms part of DWE’s initiatives to mark Emirati Women’s Day, featuring a month-long lineup of events in September under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better.”

Over a six-month period, the programme delivered a focused professional mentoring experience, connecting each participant with a senior J.P. Morgan executive through six one-on-one mentorship sessions. The sessions focused on professional development, leadership, resilience, career growth, and networking, enabling participants to gain practical knowledge and professional insights tailored to their career paths.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, highlighted that the "Women in Finance Mentorship Programme" aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to further develop initiatives that invest in Emirati women’s capabilities and support their professional and leadership advancement.

The programme also reflects DWE’s commitment to creating high-quality career development pathways that strengthen women’s presence across sectors, particularly in vital sectors such as finance, in line with the vision of Dubai and the UAE for a competitive economy driven by talent and knowledge.

She emphasised that the graduation of the first cohort marks a significant milestone in the programme’s journey, reflecting DWE’s commitment to transforming strategic partnerships into practical and sustainable initiatives that develop female talent and create new opportunities in vital sectors.

She noted that what set the programme apart was the genuine opportunity it provided for participants to benefit from the experience of senior executives, transforming career mentorship into an interactive experience built on dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and professional networking.

She added: “This programme stands as a real-world example of what institutional partnerships can achieve when global expertise meets ambitious national talent. DWE remains dedicated to offering high-impact opportunities for Emirati women to learn from industry experts, broaden their professional horizons, and prepare to take on more significant roles in sectors that are key drivers of Dubai’s and the UAE’s economies.”

Naeema Ahli, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, said: “We take great pride in graduating the first cohort of this programme, which provided participants with a rich professional experience that went beyond traditional training through direct and consistent engagement with senior J.P. Morgan executives. This model enriched the participants’ expertise, helped them view their career paths from new perspectives, and enabled them to draw on practical knowledge and professional insights to guide their next steps.”

She added: “This experience truly reflects the value of strong partnerships in developing female talent. We are deeply grateful to J.P. Morgan for the expertise, guidance, and support provided to participants throughout the programme, giving them access to global expertise and the opportunity to build professional networks that can support their future career growth.”

Ahli affirmed that sustaining initiatives of this caliber broadens access to global expertise and creates new opportunities for learning, growth, and professional development.

Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for the Middle East and North Africa at J.P. Morgan, said: “We’re proud to partner with the Dubai Women Establishment to accelerate women’s talent by bringing together global expertise, meaningful mentorship, as well as stronger professional networks to help women thrive in financial services.” He added: “We look forward to building on this collaboration, creating more high-impact opportunities, and supporting sustainable career paths for the next generation of female leaders.”

Naeema Ahli and Khaled Hobballah honoured the programme’s mentors and mentees during the graduation ceremony.

The ceremony also featured a panel discussion titled “From Mentorship to Leadership: Empowering the Next Generation,” moderated by Laura Barrett, Executive Director and Assistant General Counsel, J.P. Morgan, EMEA. The panel brought together Evren Yazman, Managing Director, Global Markets Sales, and May Wafa, Executive Director, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa FIG Payments, who reflected on their experiences and key takeaways from the past six months, highlighting the real-world impact of the programme and the value of direct engagement between national talent and global expertise.

The programme represents one of the key areas of collaboration between DWE and J.P. Morgan, under a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties in November 2025.

The agreement aims to support women’s professional and leadership development, strengthen joint efforts in designing and delivering programmes and events, and provide mentorship support to participants.