RTA organises Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will organise the inaugural Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 (EV World 2026) from 10th to 12th November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme: Driving a Smart and Sustainable Mobility Future.

The event forms part of Dubai’s vision to accelerate the shift towards a smarter, more sustainable transport system and consolidate the emirate’s position as a global hub for mobility innovation. It also reflects RTA’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of green mobility solutions, anticipating future mobility trends, and harnessing advanced technologies to develop an integrated transport system that supports sustainability and emissions-reduction goals.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The inaugural Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 (EV World 2026) reaffirms Dubai’s standing as a global hub for innovation and the future economy, and as a platform that brings together companies, investors, developers and decision-makers to chart the future of a sector experiencing rapid growth and fundamental shifts in technology, business models and value chains.”

Al Tayer added, “The global public transport sector is undergoing a rapid transition towards electric and new energy vehicles, driven by major advances in battery technology, clean energy, charging infrastructure, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. This transformation is creating significant economic and investment opportunities for cities capable of building an integrated ecosystem that combines flexible regulatory frameworks, advanced infrastructure, innovation and public-private partnerships.

“Dubai has strong competitive advantages that position it to play a pivotal role in this transition, supported by an environment that attracts investment, talent and global companies, as well as a strong capacity to adopt future technologies and translate them into real-world applications. RTA has adopted the ‘Zero-Emissions Public Transportation in Dubai 2050’ strategy, becoming the first entity in the Middle East to establish a long-term strategy for transitioning to net-zero-emission public transport by 2050.”

Al Tayer continued, “EV World 2026 will serve as an international platform for exchanging expertise, forging partnerships and showcasing the latest innovations in electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, charging and sustainable energy technologies, smart infrastructure, air mobility and autonomous systems. The participation of more than 300 local and international companies, authorities and organisations reflects growing interest in Dubai as a promising market and a hub for developing future mobility solutions.”

He added, “Through this event, we aim to deepen collaboration with leading global companies, research and development centres, and specialised institutions; attract advanced technologies and high-value investments; and support the development of an integrated economic ecosystem for electric and smart mobility. This will help reduce emissions, enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the transport system, support Dubai’s goals of building a more competitive and sustainable economy, and improve quality of life for current and future generations.”

The event is expected to attract more than 300 local and international companies, authorities and organisations, over 30 business partners, and 70 speakers from organisations specialising in sustainable transport, along with more than 10,000 industry specialists and interested visitors.

Participants will showcase the latest solutions and technologies in electric vehicle manufacturing and operations, battery management, hydrogen fuel cells, sustainable energy technologies, fast-charging stations, smart infrastructure, unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous systems, as well as digital solutions and artificial intelligence applications that enhance the efficiency of future mobility systems.

Preparations for the event are gathering pace in collaboration with local and international partners, as efforts continue to deliver an inaugural edition that reflects Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and advanced technologies in transport and mobility.

Al Tayer met with Dr. Zhang Yongwei, Chairman of China EV100, to explore opportunities for cooperation and expand international partnerships in electric vehicles, new energy vehicles, and smart and sustainable mobility.

The meeting explored ways to deepen cooperation in support of the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 and strengthen its role as a regional platform connecting government entities, global companies and leaders across the mobility sector.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to exchange expertise in electric vehicles and smart and sustainable mobility, and to forge strategic partnerships with leading Chinese institutions and companies across the new energy vehicle ecosystem and future transport technologies.

Preparations for the event also included the signing of a cooperation agreement with China EV100, China’s electric vehicle alliance, aimed at expanding the participation of Chinese companies and institutions in the exhibition and conference, strengthening cooperation in industry, technology, and research and development, and connecting China’s advanced capabilities with the growing investment and commercial opportunities across the UAE and the wider region.

The Organising Committee also conducted a series of promotional visits and international meetings in China, Germany, Belgium and India to raise awareness of the event, attract specialised companies and institutions, expand its network of international partners, and broaden the participation of key players across electric vehicles, batteries, charging infrastructure, clean energy and smart technologies.

Building on this strong local and international momentum, the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 is reinforcing its role as a leading platform bringing together stakeholders from across the electric mobility ecosystem, from manufacturers, investors and infrastructure developers to government entities and smart technology providers. In doing so, it strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for electric and smart mobility and supports the development of an integrated ecosystem for partnerships, investment and innovation in sustainable transport.

The event offers an opportunity to strengthen dialogue across the sector, explore investment and partnership opportunities, and address the challenges associated with the wider adoption of electric vehicles, including the development of charging infrastructure, battery management, vehicle-grid integration, and the advancement of technologies and systems supporting electric mobility.

The exhibition and conference also underscore Dubai’s drive to build an integrated electric mobility ecosystem that extends beyond vehicles themselves to encompass infrastructure, technology, energy, smart systems, specialised talent and investment partnerships, further strengthening the emirate’s readiness for the next phase of transformation in the transport sector.

Supported by Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, extensive experience in operating clean-energy vehicles and broad network of international partnerships, the event will further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for developing, testing and adopting electric and smart mobility solutions, while supporting efforts to build a more sustainable and efficient future for transport and mobility.

RTA continues to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global capital for sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility through an integrated strategy aimed at achieving a full transition to zero-emission public transport by 2050.

RTA is translating this future-focused vision into action through a comprehensive framework spanning vehicles, public buses and marine transport, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

As part of its efforts to modernise the taxi and limousine sectors, RTA has increased the share of environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles in Dubai’s taxi and limousine fleet to more than 72 percent. Electric vehicles now account for 19 percent of the fleet, exceeding the target set for 2026. RTA has also developed an ambitious operational plan to convert the entire taxi and limousine fleet to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2040.

In parallel, RTA is expanding the testing and deployment of autonomous electric vehicles in collaboration with leading global companies, while developing advanced fast-charging infrastructure across public parking areas and major transport facilities.

In the public bus sector, RTA has made significant progress in replacing conventional buses with advanced electric models specifically designed to operate in the region’s climatic conditions. RTA continues to conduct operational trials of the latest fast-charging and opportunity-charging technologies, while equipping bus stations with renewable energy systems and high-capacity power supply equipment to ensure efficient and sustainable round-the-clock operations.

RTA’s efforts also extend beyond land transport to the marine transport sector, which has undergone a major transformation through the development of traditional abras and modern marine transport modes operating across Dubai Creek and Dubai Water Canal using environmentally friendly electric and hydrogen-powered propulsion systems. These modes help reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution while preserving the heritage identity of Dubai’s iconic marine transport and providing passengers and tourists with a smooth, quiet travel experience that enhances quality of life.