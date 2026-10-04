Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy building

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday morning the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) building, which reflects the Academy’s vision of providing an integrated academic environment that goes beyond the concept of traditional classrooms by combining learning, research, interaction and professional development.

The building is designed to provide a human-centred educational experience, support innovation and collaboration, and contribute to preparing educational professionals capable of shaping the future of education.

Upon his arrival at the building, located in University City, His Highness unveiled the commemorative plaque before touring the premises.

The building includes an integrated range of educational, research and service facilities, as well as spaces dedicated to interaction and student activities, enriching the educational experience and strengthening cooperation and communication among members of the academic community within a safe and inclusive environment that takes diversity and equal opportunities into account.

His Highness was briefed on the building’s student facilities, Learning Resources Centre, Student Services Affairs Section, administrative facilities and support services.

Sharjah Ruler also learned about the Academy’s efforts to provide a comprehensive and supportive learning environment for people with disabilities, as well as its security and safety systems, technological infrastructure and smart-building systems.

In its first phase, the building includes a range of classrooms and training halls designed to meet the requirements of academic programmes and accommodate different teaching and learning methods.

The classroom facilities comprise nine rooms, each with a capacity of 25 students, providing a total capacity of 225 students.

The building also includes four training halls, each accommodating 75 students, with a combined capacity of 300 students.

It also features an inclusive hall designed to host lectures, training workshops and courses with large numbers of participants, while providing an environment suitable for interaction and collaborative learning.

These facilities contribute to delivering an integrated educational experience that keeps pace with the diversity of academic programmes and supports the application of modern teaching methods. As part of the second phase, the upper floor will undergo further development alongside the addition of a range of facilities that will complete the campus infrastructure.

The development will include an administrative building, a Board of Trustees hall, multipurpose halls, sports facilities and a residential building.

It will also feature a studio with a dedicated filming area for producing visual and audio episodes, conducting discussions and interviews, and creating media content.

A dedicated staff lounge will also be included, providing an integrated working environment that meets the needs of the Academy community.