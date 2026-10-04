Sharjah Ruler attends closing of 5th Forum for Arabic Teachers

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Sunday morning the closing ceremony of the Fifth International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers, organised by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) under the theme “Linguistic Security”, at the Academy’s headquarters.

The closing ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by student Abdullah Al Badwawi from Khalifah Al Hamzah American School.

Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), then delivered a speech in which she praised Sharjah’s educational and cultural journey and the significant achievements that have consolidated the emirate’s position on the global education map.

She highlighted the results of the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), in which Sharjah ranked 14th globally in mathematics, 23rd in science and 33rd in reading.

Al Hashimi affirmed that these results reflect the outcome of the generous patronage and paternal care of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting education and human development.

She also highlighted the emirate’s commitment to the Arabic language and to strengthening its presence across all stages of education, alongside the programmes and initiatives it provides to empower teachers and develop their skills, including the “Proud to Be a Teacher” programme and the specialised training and academic pathways offered by SEA.

The Chairperson of SEA explained that choosing “Linguistic Security” as the theme of the forum was an extension of Sharjah’s approach, which has made culture a project, education a mission, and the Arabic language a fundamental pillar in building identity and anticipating the future.

She stressed that strengthening linguistic security is a shared responsibility and that Arabic will remain the heartbeat of identity and the language of the future.

She also referred to the emirate’s directive to strengthen Arabic-language education in early childhood at government nurseries.

Al Hashimi concluded her speech by extending her thanks and appreciation to the trustees of the Arabic Language Educational Centre for the Gulf States (ALECGS), the scholars and researchers who participated with research papers, as well as all experts, teachers, schools and partners.

She also expressed her deep gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous patronage, attendance at the forum and continuous support for education and the Arabic language.

His Highness and the audience watched a film titled “The Linguistic Impact”, which addressed the importance of the Arabic language and the need to strengthen its presence in education.

The film presented a visual journey through Sharjah’s scientific and cultural landmarks, beginning and ending with the student, while reviewing the stages of the forum across its previous four editions and their contribution to consolidating the presence of Arabic and strengthening the concept of linguistic security, leading up to the fifth edition.

The film emphasised that investing in people, empowering them through their language and fostering pride in it form the foundation for building the future of Arabic and achieving linguistic security.

Dr Majid bin Muqad Al Hafi, Chairman of the current session of the Board of Trustees of ALECGS, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that holding the forum in Sharjah reflects the importance the emirate places on knowledge, culture and the Arabic language.

He noted that teachers will remain at the heart of the educational process and the creators of its human impact, regardless of advances in educational tools and technologies, because of their pivotal role in transforming knowledge into awareness, learning into impact, and schools into spaces for building people.

Al Hafi highlighted the importance of the forum as an international platform for exchanging expertise, anticipating changes in the teaching profession and discussing the competencies required by the teacher of the future.

He stressed that the Gulf participation of members of the Board of Trustees of ALECGS reflects the importance of cooperation and the exchange of expertise in advancing teachers and empowering the Arabic language in education, thereby contributing to preserving identity and building a more firmly established knowledge-based future.

He added that “linguistic security” represents a fundamental pillar for ensuring the sustainability of the Arabic language and strengthening its presence in education, knowledge and technology.

The Chairman of the current session of the Board of Trustees of ALECGS also praised the Centre’s efforts in continuing its scientific and educational mission through studies, frameworks, standards and specialised projects aimed at developing the teaching and learning of Arabic and keeping pace with future requirements.

He expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for his patronage and support for knowledge, culture, the Arabic language and teachers, as well as to the forum organisers, Board members and participants. He affirmed that empowering teachers means empowering an entire generation, building a nation and shaping a brighter future.

Student Saqr Mohammed Al Qasimi delivered a student message titled “Thank You, My Teacher”, in which he expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to all teachers.

He praised their dedicated efforts and prominent role in the educational and pedagogical process, valuing their commitment to conveying knowledge to students, embedding it in their minds and motivating them to learn and excel.

He stressed that teachers represent role models and sources of inspiration and that their mission extends beyond education to contribute to building an aware, distinguished generation capable of serving its community and nation.

His Highness honoured the forum’s partners who contributed to its success, commending their efforts in supporting the Arabic language and their role in preserving it.

His Highness wished them continued success, presented them with commemorative shields and posed for group photographs with them.

On the sidelines of the forum, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the “Proud to Be a Teacher” programme platform, where he was briefed on the number of programme participants, which reached 113 male and female Emirati teachers working across nurseries and schools in Sharjah.

His Highness also learned about the academic development of teaching staff, with 62 female teachers enrolled in the programme’s master’s degree pathway.

His Highness was additionally briefed on the role of the “Proud to Be a Teacher” programme at the forum, where participants presented 13 action research papers, 14 panel discussions and educational stations.

His Highness met a female student who is a non-native speaker of Arabic and listened to her experience of learning the language and drawing inspiration from the book “House of Wisdom” by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi.

The student showcased calligraphy and drawings created by her and her classmates expressing their admiration for the book and its content.

She also highlighted educational and cultural programmes and initiatives that help bring the Arabic language closer to students, strengthen its presence in their lives and deepen their connection with it and their use of it in everyday life.