Dubai CommerCity launches AED1.8 billion expansion to accelerate future commerce, digital economy growth

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the region's first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Group, continues to strengthen its position as an integrated platform supporting the growth of the digital economy and future commerce. This comes as the free zone prepares to deliver the second phase of its expansion between the first quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028, with total investments exceeding AED1.8 billion.

Commenting on the expansion, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said: “Phase Two of Dubai CommerCity comes at a time when Dubai continues to demonstrate its ability to grow and expand despite the changes and challenges facing the global economy. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has built a development model founded on resilience, competitiveness, and continuous innovation, enabling it to anticipate and capitalise on opportunities emerging across the global economy."

He added: “This expansion reflects the growing investor confidence in Dubai’s economic ecosystem and its ability to attract high-quality investments while providing an advanced economic infrastructure that responds to rapid shifts in emerging sectors. It aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and further strengthens the emirate’s position as a global hub for the digital economy and future commerce, while serving as a platform for companies to grow and expand across regional and international markets.”

The expansion builds upon Dubai CommerCity’s continued record levels of demand, with occupancy reaching nearly 96% across its office, logistics, and retail spaces. This reflects the destination’s growing appeal among digital commerce and technology companies, while underscoring the need to further expand its integrated ecosystem of business facilities, commercial offerings, and specialised logistics services.

Phase Two will deliver a series of projects across Dubai CommerCity’s three key districts: the Business Cluster, Logistics Cluster, and Social Cluster. Together, these will add more than 91,000 square metres (sqm) of new office space, increasing the free zone’s capacity and expanding its integrated ecosystem to serve companies operating in digital commerce and technology.

The expansion of the Business Cluster and the Social Cluster will add 86,000 sqm of new space, further enhancing the diversity of options available to companies and expanding the business and services ecosystem within Dubai CommerCity. The Business Cluster includes additional office space across six new buildings, offering companies a range of options, including shell-and-core offices, fully fitted workspaces, and flexible plug-and-play solutions.

These options are designed to meet the needs of companies of different sizes throughout their stages of growth. The buildings are scheduled to be delivered in two phases, with the first beginning in the first quarter of 2027 and the second in the first quarter of 2028.

The Social Cluster is being developed to include spaces dedicated to retail outlets, restaurants, cafés, and services, creating a vibrant destination designed to support Dubai CommerCity’s dynamic business community associated with the digital commerce and technology sectors.

The new facilities will foster an environment where business, networking, and lifestyle seamlessly converge, supporting the diverse needs of companies and professionals alike. This will further enhance Dubai CommerCity’s appeal as an integrated community that goes beyond providing business space to offer an everyday experience aligned with the working styles of the next generation of digital companies.

Within the Logistics Cluster, Phase Two will introduce ‘The Hive’, a 5,600 sqm facility that provides an alternative logistics model through its vertical design, which optimises available space while meeting the needs of digital commerce.

The facility will feature 181 flexible units starting from 5 square metres, alongside 24/7 climate-controlled fulfilment areas, digitally managed loading and unloading zones, and dedicated last-mile delivery facilities. It will also incorporate EV charging stations and renewable energy solutions and has been designed in accordance with leading sustainability standards aligned with LEED certification requirements, seamlessly combining operational excellence with environmental sustainability.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity, said: “The second phase of Dubai CommerCity’s expansion represents a strategic step in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for digital commerce and technology, while responding to the growing demand from businesses operating across these sectors. It reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to translating its economic ambitions into strategic projects and enabling infrastructure that support business growth, strengthen the wider digital economy, and enhance the competitiveness of companies operating from Dubai.”

Al Zarooni added: “This phase also underscores the importance of the strategic partnership between DIEZ and Wasl in developing an integrated destination that brings together advanced infrastructure and services that support the growth of the business community while enabling companies to expand, while accessing regional and global markets from Dubai.”

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Wasl Group, said: “The second phase of Dubai CommerCity's expansion reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between Wasl and DIEZ in developing integrated projects that support Dubai's long-term economic ambitions. As demand continues to grow across digital commerce, technology, and logistics sectors, this expansion will provide the advanced infrastructure and business environment required for companies to establish, grow, and access regional and global markets from Dubai.”

He added: “This project further reinforces the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Through developments such as Dubai CommerCity, we continue to create future-ready assets that support economic growth, enhance competitiveness, and deliver long-term value for businesses, investors, and the wider economy.”

The expansion is driven by a clear vision to create a smarter and more efficient operating environment that places customer needs at the centre of infrastructure and service design while supporting the rapid growth of digital commerce.

Through expanded capacity and integrated solutions and services, the new developments will provide businesses with a more flexible and seamless ecosystem that helps improve operational efficiency, accelerate execution, and scale their operations with greater ease.

The expansion is underpinned by strong operational growth. Over the past year, the number of e-commerce parcels shipped increased by 152%, while cargo volumes processed through the DCC Way transit platform grew by 14% during 2025. These indicators highlight growing transaction volumes and the need for advanced, technology-enabled operational capabilities that leverage automation and digitalisation to enhance productivity and efficiently manage larger volumes of cross-border trade.