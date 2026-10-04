Sharjah Ruler attends signing of education agreements

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Sunday morning the signing of strategic cooperation agreements by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah, FranklinCovey Middle East, and Faseeh E-Learning Centre.

The agreements were signed by Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah; Ammar Ahmed Abdulrasoul, CEO of FranklinCovey Middle East; and Dr Sajida Salem Mohammed, Executive Director of Faseeh E-Learning Centre.

The agreement between the Sharjah Private Education Authority and ICESCO in Sharjah aims to establish a general, flexible and non-exclusive framework for institutional cooperation between the two parties in the fields of education, science, culture, technology, innovation and youth.

The agreement seeks to support the quality of private education, promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise, build capacities, and develop initiatives with local, regional and international impact, in accordance with the mandate, regulations and available capabilities of each party, without being linked to a specific project.

The agreement between the Sharjah Private Education Authority and FranklinCovey Middle East will establish a strategic framework for cooperation to support the Authority’s objectives in developing the private education system.

It will focus on developing educational leaders, helping build a culture of leadership within schools, empowering teachers, strengthening partnerships between schools and families, implementing and developing high-quality educational projects with sustainable impact, and exchanging expertise and global best practices in leadership and education.

The agreement will also strengthen investment in students’ personal development and leadership skills through the “Leader in Me” programme, which is aimed at secondary school students in private schools across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The programme seeks to enhance students’ leadership, responsibility and initiative, enabling them to lead themselves and contribute positively to their communities.

The agreement between the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Faseeh Centre aims to benefit from specialised expertise in Arabic-language education and to develop teaching practices in the field.

It will support initiatives and programmes that contribute to advancing Arabic-language education, while strengthening the exchange of expertise and experience in training teaching staff and developing curricula and educational resources.

The agreement will also contribute to the development of Arabic-language education through the exchange of professional expertise and experience with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, as well as the training and qualification of teaching staff working in Arabic-language education.

It further provides for cooperation in studies, research and initiatives related to the development of Arabic-language education, and the exchange of expertise in the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in teaching Arabic and developing its educational resources, along with other strategic objectives.