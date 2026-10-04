UAEFA to provide six planes to transport UAE fans to support national team in 'Gulf Cup 27' final

JEDDAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced that it will provide six chartered aircraft to transport UAE fans to the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to support the UAE national team in its match against Saudi Arabia in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27'', scheduled for next Tuesday.

The initiative is part of efforts to support the national team and strengthen the presence of UAE supporters at the highly anticipated match.

The UAEFA explained that a registration link will be made available to fans today, Sunday, for those wishing to take advantage of the flights arranged to transport supporters to Jeddah.

The UAE national team is preparing to face Saudi Arabia in the final, scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, at Alinma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The match will kick off at 9:00 p.m. Saudi time and 10:00 p.m. UAE time.