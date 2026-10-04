Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights UAE’s rise as sporting nation after record medal haul at Asian Games

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, praised the UAE athletic contingent’s exceptional performance at the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026, which witnessed the country’s best-ever showing since its Asian Games debut in 1978. The UAE placed 13th among 45 participating nations in the overall medal standings as the continental sporting showcase concluded in Japan.

H.H. said the achievement reflects the determination of UAE athletes to raise the nation’s flag and their burning ambition to strengthen the country’s standing among Asia’s leading sporting nations.

Sheikh Mansoor extolled the UAE athletes for winning seven gold medals, a first in the history of the country’s Asian Games participation, describing the haul as a proud achievement deserving of all recognition. He said it reflected the sustained efforts of the athletes, technical and administrative support teams, and national sports federations through the preparatory stages and the competitions during the Games.

H.H. also commended the distinguished Asian Games record of Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum in equestrian competitions and the consistently high level she has maintained across her appearances at the continental event. At Aichi–Nagoya 2026, Sheikha Latifah contributed to the UAE show jumping team’s silver medal, taking her career Asian Games medal tally to four.

H.H. said Sheikha Latifah’s exceptional competitiveness and repeated podium finishes across multiple editions of the Asian Games exemplify qualities of Emirati athletes by showcasing her determination, experience, and remarkable ability to perform at the highest level and represent the nation with distinction.

Sheikha Latifah won team bronze at Doha 2006, followed by team silver and individual silver at Guangzhou 2010, before adding another team silver to her overall tally at Aichi–Nagoya 2026. Her four Asian Games medals draw her level with Malaysia’s Quzandria Nur Mahamad Fathil for the highest medal tally achieved by a female equestrian in Asian Games history.

H.H. also praised the performances of the UAE show jumping team, following its silver medal in the team event, and Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi’s individual silver on the final day of competition. He applauded the consistently strong displays recorded by the UAE riders during the Games and their ability to compete hard and ensure podium finishes.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the outstanding achievement of UAE athlete Mariam Kareem, who won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.31 seconds, rewriting the Asian Games record and setting a new Asian U20 record.

Kareem’s performance also marked the second-fastest time ever recorded in the women’s 400m hurdles within the U-20 age group at the world stage, underscoring her exceptional athletic prowess at a young age.

H.H. also highlighted the determination and resilience Kareem demonstrated through the Games. She had earlier competed as part of the UAE mixed 4x400m relay team, which remained in contention for a medal before its challenge faded in the closing stages of the race. Kareem then returned to deliver an exceptional performance in the 400m hurdles and claim gold, exemplifying the strength of character required to overcome difficult moments and transform them into motivation for new achievements.

Recording its best-ever finish in Asian Games history at Aichi–Nagoya 2026, the UAE placed 13th in the medal table among 45 participating nations and second among Arab countries. The historic result reflects the continued progress of UAE sport at the continental level. The UAE concluded the Games with 13 medals — seven gold, five silver and one bronze.

The UAE also achieved its highest-ever gold-medal haul at the Games, winning seven events to surpass its previous best of five gold medals at Hangzhou.

The gold medalists include Mariam Kareem in the women’s 400m hurdles, Kazbek Naguchev in the men’s under-73kg judo category, and jiu-jitsu athletes Balqees Abdulla, Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez, Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Asma Al Hosani.

The silver medalists for the UAE included Suleiman Abdulrahman in athletics, Al Anoud Al Harbi and Omar Al Suwaidi in jiu-jitsu, the UAE show jumping team, and Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi in the individual show jumping event. Ammar Al Hosani, who won a bronze medal in jiu-jitsu, also contributed to the UAE’s team tally.

Equestrian added another medal to the UAE’s tally on the final day of the Games, with Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi claiming silver in the individual show jumping event after a strong jump-off performance aboard Hudson De Vains, finishing with four penalties in 41.93 seconds.

The UAE earlier secured silver in the show jumping team event. Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi finished sixth in the individual competition aboard Enjoy De La Mure, while Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum placed seventh aboard Cornet XL.

Competing at the 20th Asian Games, hosted by Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya City in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026, the UAE was represented by a 165-strong contingent comprising 117 men and 48 women, competing across a wide range of sporting disciplines. UAE athletes featured in athletics, swimming, taekwondo, padel, football, esports, equestrian (show jumping and dressage), cycling, archery, sailing, fencing, golf, shooting, judo, modern pentathlon, triathlon, jiu-jitsu, rugby and weightlifting.

The UAE’s modern pentathlon and padel teams made their Asian Games debuts at Aichi–Nagoya 2026, marking another milestone in the continued expansion of the country’s participation at the continental sporting showcase.

The Games brought together more than 11,000 athletes, alongside around 6,000 coaches and officials representing 45 countries, over 16 days of competition.

The Asian Games’ overall programme featured 43 sports, 71 disciplines and 469 events, making it the world’s second-largest multi-sport event after the Summer Olympic Games.



