Sharjah Chamber visits Badami Holding Group to strengthen private-sector competitiveness

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) conducted a field visit to Badami Holding Group, a global leader in automotive spare parts distribution, supply chain solutions and logistics, to gain insights into its operations and future growth plans.

The visit also explored how the Chamber's integrated business services can support the company’s continued expansion and strengthen its presence in international markets.

The visit forms part of SCCI’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its role as a key enabler of the private sector, supporting companies in strengthening their competitiveness and expanding into regional and international markets. These efforts are supported by an integrated ecosystem of services and initiatives aimed at boosting exports, creating new partnerships and business opportunities, and enhancing companies’ access to international exhibitions, trade missions, and global economic events.

During the visit, the Chamber’s delegation was briefed on Badami Holding’s business ecosystem as well as its strategic plans and future projects. The company’s distribution centre in Sharjah is one of the largest regional facilities supporting its global spare parts distribution network, highlighting Sharjah's role as a leading commercial and logistics hub connecting trade to regional and international markets.

Led by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, the delegation included Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, and Ali Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre, along with members of the Chamber's staff and employees. The delegation was received by Asad Badami, CEO and Managing Director of Badami Holding Group, together with members of the company’s leadership team.

Al Awadi said the Sharjah Chamber continues to enhance its tools and services for the private sector to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of companies and support their growth and expansion.

He noted that direct engagement with the business community is essential to understanding business needs and identifying opportunities to strengthen competitiveness and enable companies to expand their presence in international markets.

Welcoming the Sharjah Chamber’s delegation, Asad Badami praised SCCI’s role in supporting the business community and enabling companies to enhance their operations and expand into international markets.

He said the visit underscores the importance of direct engagement between the Sharjah Chamber and private-sector institutions, helping identify their evolving needs and understand their future growth aspirations.

During the meeting, the Chamber’s delegation delivered a comprehensive presentation on its business support services, initiatives, and affiliated entities designed to help local companies scale their operations and expand into new markets.

Ali Al Jari outlined the Sharjah Exports Development Centre’s promotional programmes and plans, identifying promising destinations and markets targeted by Badami Holding Group as expansion opportunities and potential destinations for future trade missions.

He also encouraged the company to participate in the general and specialised exhibitions supported by the Sharjah Chamber, and to join its overseas delegations at exhibitions and economic events, creating additional opportunities to promote its products and services and expand its international reach.

The Sharjah Chamber also presented the criteria for the Sharjah Excellence Award and encouraged Badami Holding Group to participate in the award, recognising its role in promoting institutional excellence, enhancing operational efficiency, advancing work processes, and adopting leading institutional practices.

It further highlighted the programmes offered by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre and explored potential cooperation in workforce development, capacity building, and enhancing employees’ technical and managerial skills to meet evolving market needs.

The meeting highlighted the role of Sectoral Business Groups operating under the Sharjah Chamber’s umbrella as an institutional platform for channelling the private sector’s views and priorities to government and relevant stakeholders, while supporting the development of initiatives that drive growth across the automotive sector and its related supply chains. The Chamber further confirmed the readiness of its public facilities and support services to host the company’s events and activities.

The Sharjah Chamber’s delegation toured Badami Holding’s logistics centre, exploring the operations of its subsidiary A-MAP, which acts as the exclusive UAE distributor of ADNOC Voyager oils and lubricants outside ADNOC’s official service station network.

The delegation gained insights into the centre’s distribution and warehousing operations, supply chain management, and training and workforce development facilities, as well as its product inspection and quality assurance division, which ensures that spare parts meet stringent safety and reliability standards. The tour also covered the centre’s wider facilities and support infrastructure.