Minister of Family: Teachers are essential partners with families in raising future-ready generations

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said World Teachers’ Day is an occasion to renew appreciation and gratitude to teachers for a mission that extends far beyond imparting knowledge to helping shape individuals, their character and their values.

She said: “Teachers play a vital role alongside families in raising children and preparing them for the future. The family is a child’s first school, where the foundations of their personality, values and sense of belonging first take shape. Teachers then continue that journey alongside families, in a space where education and upbringing, knowledge and values, ambition and responsibility come together.”

She added: “The relationship between families and teachers is neither isolated nor seasonal, but an enduring partnership in which their roles complement one another in supporting the child’s best interests and balanced development.”

She noted: “A teacher’s influence extends far beyond the classroom. Teachers work alongside families to identify children’s abilities and talents, build their self-confidence, instil a love of learning, and help them navigate challenges, develop independence and take responsibility.

“For their part, teachers need families that stay actively involved, communicate openly, trust their role and work with them as partners. Children benefit most when the values and lessons they receive at home are reinforced by their experience at school.”

She continued: “Raising confident generations who are firmly grounded in their values and ready to navigate the future cannot be the responsibility of families or schools alone. It is a shared responsibility that begins at home and continues at school, with teachers at the heart of that partnership.”

She reaffirmed that the Ministry of Family places great importance on strengthening integration between families and schools and fostering a culture of partnership between parents and teachers. This partnership empowers families to fulfil their role, supports teachers in their educational mission, and ensures that the child’s best interests and development remain the central focus of the relationship.

She concluded by congratulating all teachers on World Teachers’ Day and expressing her appreciation for their dedication and continued efforts.

She said: “To every teacher, thank you for doing more than teaching our children. You stand alongside their families in raising them, discovering their potential and shaping the people who will shoulder the responsibilities of the future.”