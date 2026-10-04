On World Teachers’ Day, Al Awar says academic professionals are key partners in shaping future generations

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, affirmed that teachers and academic professionals are key partners in preparing future generations and strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness in the knowledge economy.

He noted that the rapid global advances in artificial intelligence technologies are placing new responsibilities on the education system and academic professionals, requiring them to continuously develop their professional capabilities, keep pace with emerging technologies and harness them to enhance the educational process, as an integral part of the UAE’s readiness for the future.

In a statement marking World Teachers’ Day, he said: “This year’s World Teachers’ Day comes at a time when the UAE’s education system is undergoing significant transformation, bringing schools closer to universities and research centres, while aligning higher education outcomes with labour market needs and the aspirations of the national economy.

The national talent, research and innovations emerging from our universities today have their foundations in the classroom and in the capabilities and critical thinking skills that teachers instil in their students from their earliest years.”

He added: “Since the establishment of the UAE, our wise leadership has made investing in people a consistent strategic priority, with education at the forefront of the national agenda. In line with this approach, we are working to develop a flexible and integrated higher education system in which all stakeholders play complementary roles, and whose graduates possess the knowledge, skills, competence and excellence required for the future.”

Dr. Al Awar continued: “Through our work across the higher education and labour market portfolios, we closely monitor the rapid evolution of skills requirements, particularly with the growth of emerging sectors such as the digital economy, renewable energy and advanced industries. This underscores the importance of lifelong learning and critical thinking, as well as connecting acquired skills with practical, real-world applications.”

He noted that preparing future generations is a shared national responsibility. Families support and encourage their children; schools provide engaging learning environments; universities make their laboratories and research resources available to students; and employers provide appropriate opportunities for training, employment and professional development.

In conclusion, he expressed his appreciation to teachers and academic professionals, saying: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to teaching staff and academic and administrative professionals across the UAE’s schools and higher education institutions, as well as to the pioneers who carried the message of education during the early years of the UAE’s journey. The lasting impact they have made on their students provides the foundation upon which we continue to build the future of our nation.”

World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 to honour educators and recognise their vital contributions to education and society. It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education.