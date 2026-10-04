Oman GDP grows 5.1% in Q2

MUSCAT, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Sultanate of Oman at constant prices recorded a growth of 5.1% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 9.9 billion, compared to about RO 9.4 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, and carried by Oman News Agency (ONA,) showed that petroleum activities recorded a growth of 14.7% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 3.4 billion, compared to about RO 3 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Conversely, non-petroleum activities increased by 0.7% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 7.0 billion, compared to about RO 6.8 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The data indicated a 2.3% rise in agriculture and fishing activities, reaching RO 325 million, compared to RO 317.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, industrial activities recorded a decline of 1.5%, reaching approximately RO 1.9 billion, compared to about RO 2.0 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Furthermore, service activities increased by 1.5%, reaching approximately RO 4.6 billion, compared to about RO 4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.