Dubai Municipality joins Digital Twin Consortium

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has joined the Digital Twin Consortium (DTC), expanding its engagement with an international community of government entities, organisations, companies and experts working to advance digital twin technologies, standards and applications.

The membership will enable Dubai Municipality to participate in specialised working groups and initiatives, exchange expertise with international organisations and explore emerging technologies and applications in the digital twin field. It will also provide opportunities to contribute to discussions shaping the continued development of digital twin standards and future use cases.

Through the Consortium, Dubai Municipality will strengthen international knowledge exchange around the application of digital twin technologies and geospatial data across areas including urban planning, infrastructure and asset management. This supports the Municipality’s wider efforts to enhance city management through advanced data and technology and strengthen Dubai’s future readiness.

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality’s membership in the Digital Twin Consortium builds on the GIS Centre’s work to develop an integrated ecosystem for geospatial data and advanced technologies and expand their application across planning, decision-making and sustainable urban development.

“Engagement with leading international organisations gives us access to emerging knowledge, practical experience and new applications in digital twins, geospatial data, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. This will support the continued development of a smarter and more sustainable urban model and strengthen Dubai’s readiness for future technological transformation.”

Dubai Municipality, represented by its GIS Centre Department, also participated in the Digital Twin Consortium’s third-quarter members meeting, hosted by the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

The meeting provided a platform to exchange expertise with organisations and institutions specialising in digital twin technologies and examine developments in their application across cities, infrastructure and the built environment.

Eng. Maitha Al Nuaimi, Director of the GIS Centre Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Participation in the Digital Twin Consortium gives Dubai Municipality an important channel for exchanging knowledge with specialised international organisations and examining how digital twin technologies are evolving in different markets and applications.

“Our focus is on translating relevant global expertise into practical value for Dubai, strengthening the use of geospatial data in infrastructure development and enabling more informed decision-making across government entities and activities. This supports the continued development of solutions that enhance the city’s operational efficiency and future readiness.”

During the meeting, the GIS Centre delegation presented Dubai’s experience in using digital twin technologies to transform geospatial data into a digital representation of the city’s physical environment, supporting planning, analysis and decision-making.

Participants from 10 countries presented their experiences, technologies and applications, providing an opportunity to compare approaches and explore emerging international practices in the field.

Dubai Municipality showcased its 3D modelling of more than 195,000 buildings, as well as the technical integration between its digital twin platform and the No Objection Certificate (NOC) system, developed in collaboration with utility entities across the emirate.

The integration demonstrates how geospatial and digital twin technologies can connect city data and operational systems to support infrastructure coordination, simulate real-world conditions and strengthen urban planning and service delivery.

Dubai Municipality’s membership in the Digital Twin Consortium forms part of its wider efforts to expand international collaboration in geospatial technologies and strengthen the application of advanced digital solutions in managing Dubai’s continued urban development.