UAE Oncology Conference calls for greater use of AI, immunotherapy, personalized medicine in cancer care

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 7th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference concluded today, Sunday, in Dubai after two days of scientific sessions, workshops and specialized discussions.

The event issued key recommendations focusing on expanding the use of artificial intelligence to predict cancer treatment outcomes, advancing the use of immunotherapy in patients with advanced-stage cancers, and accelerating developments in personalized cancer medicine through the identification of genetic mutations and the selection of treatments tailored to the molecular characteristics of each tumor.

The conference brought together a distinguished group of oncology experts, physicians and specialists from the UAE and abroad to discuss the latest scientific developments and clinical practices in cancer diagnosis and treatment, while facilitating the exchange of expertise on modern therapies, precision oncology and integrated cancer care.

The conference served as a specialized scientific platform for discussing the rapidly evolving landscape of oncology, particularly in the areas of targeted therapies, immunotherapy and precision oncology. It also highlighted the latest scientific evidence supporting the selection of treatment plans based on the biological and molecular characteristics of each tumor, reinforcing the shift toward more personalized approaches to cancer care.

Over the course of two days, the scientific program addressed a broad spectrum of cancers, including breast, lung, liver, gastrointestinal and ovarian cancers, through specialized sessions, lectures and workshops that reviewed the latest therapeutic advances and key challenges encountered by physicians in clinical practice.

The final day featured an extensive focus on lung cancer, with experts discussing personalized treatment approaches for non-small cell lung cancer associated with EGFR mutations, the latest advances in small cell lung cancer, and strategies for managing a number of less common genetic alterations, including ROS1, HER2 and NTRK. Discussions also highlighted the importance of molecular testing in identifying the most appropriate treatment options for each patient.

Sessions dedicated to gastrointestinal cancers examined the latest developments in the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, cholangiocarcinoma and locally advanced rectal cancer, as well as cancers of the esophagus, gastroesophageal junction and stomach. Experts also reviewed recent advances in therapeutic strategies and their role in improving clinical outcomes.

As part of the liver cancer program, a specialized session focused on advances in immunotherapy for hepatocellular carcinoma, reviewing the long-term outcomes of modern therapies, as well as emerging treatment options and future directions in the management of the disease.

The conference also featured presentations of scientific abstracts and research, alongside a dedicated session on precision oncology. In addition, workshops addressed the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer and therapeutic strategies for EGFR-mutated lung cancer, providing participants with opportunities to discuss clinical cases and practices and exchange expertise on translating the latest scientific evidence into everyday clinical practice.

Discussions extended beyond advances in medicines and therapeutic technologies, with the conference also highlighting palliative care and quality of life. Participants emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive care that addresses the physical, psychological and social needs of adult and pediatric cancer patients and their families, recognizing these elements as an integral part of the cancer care continuum.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants emphasized the importance of continuing to advance cancer care by strengthening the use of artificial intelligence to predict treatment outcomes, expanding the use of immunotherapy, and advancing personalized medicine based on the identification of genetic mutations. They also highlighted the importance of strengthening early detection and diagnosis and expanding molecular testing to support the selection of the most appropriate treatment for each patient.

Participants also stressed the importance of supporting scientific research and clinical trials, strengthening the role of multidisciplinary teams in treatment decision-making, and expanding collaboration and knowledge exchange among specialized institutions and centers locally and internationally. They further emphasized the need to keep pace with rapid advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, while integrating palliative care and support for patients’ and families’ quality of life into comprehensive cancer care.

They noted that continued knowledge-sharing and exchange of clinical expertise between local and international specialists can further support the advancement of cancer care and contribute to improved treatment outcomes across the UAE and the wider region.

In its seventh edition, the conference reflects the continued evolution of the oncology scientific landscape in the UAE and the growing role of specialized scientific platforms in bringing together expertise, facilitating the exchange of best practices, and translating research advances into clinical applications that contribute to advancing care for cancer patients.