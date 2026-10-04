Sharjah Innovation Park, World Telugu Information Technology Council join hands to advance innovation for global impact

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC) in India, to strengthen international cooperation in technology, research, innovation, investment and business development, while creating new opportunities for collaboration between Sharjah and the global Telugu technology and business community.

The MoU was signed at SPARK headquarters by Dr. Fareed Mahmoud Abdalla Alameeri, Chief Strategy Officer, SPARK, and Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman, WTITC. The partnership will facilitate cooperation in areas including applied research, technology development and transfer, technology validation, pilot projects, knowledge and talent exchange, innovation, investment, technology commercialization and business expansion across Sharjah, the UAE and the wider GCC region.

SPARK provides a government-backed innovation ecosystem that brings together government, academia, research institutions and industry, with infrastructure and partnerships supporting research, prototyping, technology development, commercialization and access to international and GCC markets.

WTITC brings together a global network of 2,843 technology companies across 63 countries, along with entrepreneurs, technocrats, innovators and professionals. Through the partnership, WTITC members will have opportunities to connect with Sharjah-based research institutions, universities, companies, startups and investors, while businesses and innovators within the Sharjah ecosystem can build stronger relationships with technology and business networks across international markets.

The partnership represents a two-way collaboration. It is intended not only to support Telugu companies and entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand their presence in the UAE and GCC, but also to create avenues for Sharjah-based technologies, companies and innovators to access new markets, talent, partnerships and business opportunities through WTITC’s international network.

The collaboration has been advanced through the continued engagement of Sundeep Makthala, who made multiple visits to Sharjah and held discussions with government, academic, research and business stakeholders to identify practical areas of mutual interest, with the goal of turning international connections into meaningful opportunities in technology, research, entrepreneurship and investment.

Dr. Fareed Mahmoud Abdalla Alameeri commented: “Sharjah has built an innovation ecosystem that is increasingly connected to global networks of technology, talent and investment. This partnership with the World Telugu Information Technology Council will help translate those connections into practical opportunities for research collaboration, technology development, commercialization and business growth.

By linking SPARK’s ecosystem with WTITC’s extensive international network, we aim to create a two-way bridge — enabling technology companies and entrepreneurs to access opportunities regionally and globally, while opening new international pathways for Sharjah-based innovators and businesses.”

Sundeep Makthala said the partnership provides a platform to connect the capabilities, talent and companies of the global Telugu technology community with Sharjah’s advanced research and innovation ecosystem, while creating opportunities for Sharjah-based technologies and businesses to reach wider international markets.

At its core, the partnership reflects a shared vision of bringing innovation, talent and technology together to develop solutions that create meaningful impact and contribute to the greater good of the world.

Through this strategic collaboration, SRTIP and WTITC will work towards building sustained international partnerships in research, technology, innovation, investment and business expansion, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a destination for global technology collaboration while opening new pathways for companies, entrepreneurs and innovators from both ecosystems.